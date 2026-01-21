Harry Kane Double Carries Bayern into Knockout Stage with Emphatic Allianz Victory

Harry Kane delivered another masterclass in clinical finishing on Wednesday, scoring twice in a lightning-fast second-half spell to fire Bayern Munich into the UEFA Champions League knockout stages. Despite playing the final thirty minutes with ten men, the German giants proved too strong for Union Saint-Gilloise at the Allianz Arena. The victory ensures the Bavarians will bypass the playoff round and proceed directly to the Round of 16.

Bayern Munich vs Union SG Result

Arena : Allianz Arena

Location : Munich, Germany

Result: FC Bayern Munich 2 – 0 Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

Bayern Munich vs Union SG Scoring Summary

52′ MUN : Harry Kane (Assisted by Michael Olise )

55′ MUN: Harry Kane (Penalty)

Match Breakdown: Clinical Kane Seals Automatic Progression

The first half was a frustrating affair for Vincent Kompany‘s men, as they struggled to find their rhythm against a disciplined Belgian side. However, the game transformed into a three-minute blitz early in the second period, led by their star striker.