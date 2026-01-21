Harry Kane Double Carries Bayern into Knockout Stage with Emphatic Allianz Victory
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
Harry Kane delivered another masterclass in clinical finishing on Wednesday, scoring twice in a lightning-fast second-half spell to fire Bayern Munich into the UEFA Champions League knockout stages. Despite playing the final thirty minutes with ten men, the German giants proved too strong for Union Saint-Gilloise at the Allianz Arena. The victory ensures the Bavarians will bypass the playoff round and proceed directly to the Round of 16.
Bayern Munich vs Union SG Result
-
Arena: Allianz Arena
-
Location: Munich, Germany
- Result: FC Bayern Munich 2 – 0 Royale Union Saint-Gilloise
Bayern Munich vs Union SG Scoring Summary
-
52′ MUN: Harry Kane (Assisted by Michael Olise)
-
55′ MUN: Harry Kane (Penalty)
Match Breakdown: Clinical Kane Seals Automatic Progression
The first half was a frustrating affair for Vincent Kompany‘s men, as they struggled to find their rhythm against a disciplined Belgian side. However, the game transformed into a three-minute blitz early in the second period, led by their star striker.
-
Kane Strikes First: The deadlock was broken in the 52nd minute when Harry Kane met a perfectly weighted Michael Olise corner at the near post, flicking the ball into the far corner.
-
Double Trouble: Just three minutes later, Kane won and converted a penalty to double the advantage, effectively ending the contest as a spectacle.
-
Red Card Drama: The night took a turn in the 63rd minute when defender Kim Min-jae received a second yellow card for an off-the-ball foul, forcing Bayern to finish the match with ten men.
-
Missed Hat-Trick: Kane had the chance to take the match ball home in the 80th minute with a second penalty, but his effort rattled the crossbar.
-
League Standing: The win moves Bayern into second place in the overall table, with the club having now surpassed 100 goals across all competitions this season.