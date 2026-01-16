SportsGrid Inc logo
SOCCER · 1 hour ago

Man City Agree “Bargain” £20m Deal for Marc Guehi Amid Defensive Crisis

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Manchester City have reportedly agreed to a stunning £20 million deal in principle to sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi this month.

The Breakthrough: Marc Guehi to the Etihad

  • Eagles boss Oliver Glasner confirmed on Friday that the transfer is in its “final stages" and Guehi will not be in the squad to face Sunderland this weekend.
  • City capitalized on Guehi’s dwindling contract, set to expire this summer, to secure the England international for nearly half of his previous £40m valuation.
  • Guehi is the fix for a massive crisis, as season-altering injuries to two superstar defenders forced Pep Guardiola to act.

The Injury Crisis: Why City Acted Now

Guardiola’s hand was forced after a disastrous week that saw two pillars of his defense sidelined with long-term injuries.

  • The Medical Report: Josko Gvardiol recently underwent surgery for a broken shinbone, while Ruben Dias is out for at least four to six weeks with a hamstring tear.
  • The Emergency Move: City’s desperation grew so high that they even considered recalling Max Alleyne before accelerating talks for Guehi over the last 24 hours.

City didn’t just beat the clock; they beat their biggest rival to the signature, as Liverpool missed out on their top target.

The Liverpool Hijack: A “Market Opportunity" Lost

For months, Guehi was considered a “dream destination" for Liverpool, but the Reds have reportedly refused to enter a bidding war.

  • The History: Liverpool almost signed Guehi for £35m on deadline day last September, but Crystal Palace pulled the plug at the eleventh hour.
  • The Stand-off: While City moved urgently, Fenway Sports Group (FSG) reportedly decided not to view this window as a “market opportunity," allowing their rivals to swoop in.

Guehi is just the beginning; City has now spent a lot this month as they build a “Super Team" for 2026….

The Stats: What Guehi Brings to Manchester

Guardiola is getting a “proven commodity" who already ranks among the top ten Premier League interceptors this season.

  • Defensive Prowess: Guehi has recorded 105 clearances and 25 interceptions so far in 2025/26, captaining Palace through their most stable period.
  • The Contract: City is reportedly prepared to make Guehi one of their highest earners, with a proposed salary exceeding $300,000 per week.

With Guehi joining fellow January signing Antoine Semenyo, City’s winter spending has now surged past the £100 million mark.

