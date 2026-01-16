Man City Agree “Bargain” £20m Deal for Marc Guehi Amid Defensive Crisis

Manchester City have reportedly agreed to a stunning £20 million deal in principle to sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi this month.

The Breakthrough: Marc Guehi to the Etihad

Eagles boss Oliver Glasner confirmed on Friday that the transfer is in its “final stages" and Guehi will not be in the squad to face Sunderland this weekend.

City capitalized on Guehi's dwindling contract, set to expire this summer, to secure the England international for nearly half of his previous £40m valuation.

. Guehi is the fix for a massive crisis, as season-altering injuries to two superstar defenders forced Pep Guardiola to act.

The Injury Crisis: Why City Acted Now

Guardiola’s hand was forced after a disastrous week that saw two pillars of his defense sidelined with long-term injuries.

The Medical Report: Josko Gvardiol recently underwent surgery for a broken shinbone , while Ruben Dias is out for at least four to six weeks with a hamstring tear.

The Emergency Move: City's desperation grew so high that they even considered recalling Max Alleyne before accelerating talks for Guehi over the last 24 hours.

City didn’t just beat the clock; they beat their biggest rival to the signature, as Liverpool missed out on their top target.

The Liverpool Hijack: A “Market Opportunity" Lost

For months, Guehi was considered a “dream destination" for Liverpool, but the Reds have reportedly refused to enter a bidding war.

The History: Liverpool almost signed Guehi for £35m on deadline day last September, but Crystal Palace pulled the plug at the eleventh hour.

The Stand-off: While City moved urgently, Fenway Sports Group (FSG) reportedly decided not to view this window as a "market opportunity," allowing their rivals to swoop in.

Guehi is just the beginning; City has now spent a lot this month as they build a “Super Team" for 2026….

The Stats: What Guehi Brings to Manchester

Guardiola is getting a “proven commodity" who already ranks among the top ten Premier League interceptors this season.

Defensive Prowess: Guehi has recorded 105 clearances and 25 interceptions so far in 2025/26, captaining Palace through their most stable period.

The Contract: City is reportedly prepared to make Guehi one of their highest earners, with a proposed salary exceeding $300,000 per week.

With Guehi joining fellow January signing Antoine Semenyo, City’s winter spending has now surged past the £100 million mark.

