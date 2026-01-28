Napoli vs Chelsea Prediction, Odds & Betting Tips | UCL Matchday 8 Preview

The Stadio Diego Armando Maradona becomes a cauldron today as Napoli hosts Chelsea in a “make-or-break" clash for the Italian champions. While Chelsea currently sits eighth and holds the final automatic qualification spot on goal difference, Napoli finds itself in a precarious position outside the top 24 on the UEFA Champions League board. For Antonio Conte, it is a high-stakes reunion with the club he once led to a Premier League title, and for his side, anything less than a victory could signal a premature exit from Europe.

Where to Watch Napoli vs Chelsea

Arena: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Location: Naples, Italy

Where to Watch: Paramount+; ViX

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Napoli vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Spread: CHE -0.5 (+125) | NAP +0.5 (-160)

Moneyline (3-way): CHE +125 | NAP +200 | Draw +260

Total: Over 2.5 (-135) | Under 2.5 (+105)

Match Breakdown: The Battle for the Top 8

Chelsea enters this fixture on the back of a clinical 1-0 win over Pafos, a match where they recorded a staggering 94.5% passing accuracy—the highest in their UCL history. Liam Rosenior’s men have been scoring machines in Europe, having found the net in 22 consecutive continental matches. However, their record in Italy is poor, with only two wins in 13 previous trips.

Napoli’s Home Fortress: Despite struggling for consistency, Napoli remains unbeaten at home since December 2024. They have won seven of their last ten home games against English opposition. Conte will look to Scott McTominay, the club’s leading European scorer this term with four goals, to disrupt Chelsea’s rhythm.

Reunion Central: Beyond Conte, the Napoli squad features three former Blues: Romelu Lukaku, Billy Gilmour, and Kevin De Bruyne. Expect a physical encounter as Napoli attempts to bully a Chelsea midfield anchored by the in-form Moises Caicedo.

The Injury Report: Defensive Woes in Naples

Napoli Absences: The Italian champions have struggled domestically and in Europe due to a “relentless" injury bug that has affected their defensive depth.

Chelsea Status: The Blues travel to Italy with a relatively healthy squad, though they remain cautious after two fans were reportedly injured in a pre-match incident in the city. Joao Pedro and Rasmus Hojlund are expected to lead the attack.

