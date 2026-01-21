Brandon Miller’s NBA Blueprint: Who Does the Hornets Star Truly Resemble?

Brandon Miller’s Data Driven Comparisons
Brandon Miller is quietly evolving into one of the league’s most versatile wings. By analyzing scoring, defense, and impact, we identified five players—from championship veterans to fellow rising stars—who share his statistical DNA in 2026.
We used advanced modeling across eight key performance metrics to find the five NBA stars currently matching Miller’s unique 2026 production.
Miller is putting together his most complete season yet for the Charlotte Hornets. The 23-year-old forward is averaging 19.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while shooting an efficient 36.2 percent from three-point range.
Despite Charlotte's struggles at 16-27, Miller has emerged as a legitimate two-way wing who can score from all three levels while contributing across multiple statistical categories.
The "Big Leap" Stats
The second overall pick from the 2023 draft has taken a significant leap in his third professional season. Miller's 19.8 points per game represent solid scoring production for a wing player, while his 54.2 percent true shooting percentage shows improved efficiency. His 3.4 assists per game demonstrate growing playmaking ability, and his defensive contributions of 0.9 steals and 1.0 blocks per game highlight his two-way potential.
Miller has been particularly impressive in recent games, averaging 21.6 points per game over his last 10 contests while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. This hot streak has coincided with Charlotte's improved play, as the Hornets have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games despite their overall record. At 23 years old and in his third season, Miller is entering the prime developmental window where young players typically make their most significant strides.
