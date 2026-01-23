NBA Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Friday, January 23

We went 1-1 yesterday, winning our Blazers bet but losing the Magic one. Our monthly record is now 26-17 (60.5%), and we’re staying locked in.

Eight NBA games on the board for January 23, and the slate has a particular personality. We’ve got two back-end back-to-backs (Houston and Denver), one home back-to-back (Portland), and a couple of monster numbers (Oklahoma City laying -16.0). I’ve gone through every matchup, and I’m not forcing action where the data is muddy. I’m hunting for spots where the schedule, the market, and the recent against-the-spread profile all point in the same direction.

Attack the Paint with SportsGrid’s Free NBA Picks and Player Props Markets.

Detroit Pistons -3.5 (3 units)

Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Where to Watch: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Date: January 23, 2026

January 23, 2026 Time: 7:00 PM ET

NBA Betting Odds Today: Pistons vs. Rockets Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance Houston Rockets +3.5 (-110) +139 41.8% 39% Detroit Pistons -3.5 (-111) -165 62.3% 60%

Odds as of January 23, 2026, at 8:06 AM ET

This is the cleanest schedule-and-form stack on the slate. Detroit’s last ten profile is strong: 8-2 straight up with a 6-4 against the spread mark. Houston’s is the opposite: 2-8 against the spread over their last ten games. Now layer in the spot. Houston is on the back end of a back-to-back, on zero days’ rest, and it’s also their third game in four days. In the back end of back-to-backs, Houston is 8-13 with a 38.1% win rate since the 2025 season. Detroit isn’t just catching them tired. Detroit is catching them tired, while Houston is also missing Steven Adams (out). I’m not overcomplicating it. Detroit -3.5 is a bet on the better recent team, in the better rest spot, against a team that’s been bleeding covers.

Portland Trail Blazers +3.0 (2 units)

Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR Where to Watch: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Date: January 23, 2026

January 23, 2026 Time: 10:00 PM ET

NBA Betting Odds Today: Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance Toronto Raptors -3.0 (-110) -146 59.3% 56% Portland Trail Blazers +3.0 (-110) +121 45.2% 42%

Odds as of January 23, 2026, at 8:06 AM ET

I get why the market wants Toronto. The Raptors are 6-4 straight up and 6-4 against the spread in their last ten. But Portland has been a covering machine: 8-2 against the spread in their previous ten. That’s the first reason I’m grabbing the points. The second is that this number is asking Toronto to win by margin in a fatigue spot of their own. Toronto is in Game 4 of 5 on this road trip, and they’re also in a three-game-in-four-days window. In those high-frequency spots, Toronto is 14-21 (40.0%) with an average margin of -3.51. Portland is on zero days’ rest on the back end of a back-to-back, but that’s not an auto-fade here because Portland’s historical back-end profile is actually favorable: 13-8 (61.9%) with a +3.24 average margin in those games since the 2025 season. Add in the injury uncertainty on Toronto’s side with RJ Barrett (ankle) questionable and Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb) questionable, and I’m taking the team that’s been cashing tickets at an 80% cover rate over the last ten.

The Betting Edge

3 units: Detroit Pistons -3.5

Detroit Pistons -3.5 2 units: Portland Trail Blazers +3.0

I’m not here to bet on every game. I’m here to bet the best games. Detroit is the rest-and-form hammer. Portland is the points-and-trends play with the schedule math on our side. Ride with me or fade me. Just don’t sit in the middle and complain when the window closes.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of January 23.