SportsGrid Inc logo
Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NBA · 1 hour ago

NBA Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Wednesday, January 21

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Seven NBA games on the board tonight, and I’m looking to bounce back. We went 0-2 yesterday, which stings, but we’re still 23-16 on the month (59%), and the process is sound. I’ve gone through every matchup, and the slate has a clear theme: big spreads and tired legs. Sacramento and Toronto are both on the back end of a back-to-back, Brooklyn is in a three-games-in-four-days squeeze, and Charlotte is sitting in that sneaky front end of a back-to-back spot that’s been a problem for them historically.

I’m pressing the spots where the schedule and the market line up clean.

Attack the Paint with SportsGrid’s Free NBA Picks and Player Props Markets.

New York Knicks -11.5 (3 units)

Where to Watch the New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets Tonight?

  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
  • Location: New York, NY
  • Where to Watch: NBA League Pass
  • Date: January 21, 2026
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET

NBA Betting Odds Today: Knicks vs. Nets Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance
Brooklyn Nets +11.5 (-110) +442 18.5% 17%
New York Knicks -11.5 (-111) -601 85.7% 82%

Odds as of January 21, 2026, at 8:27 AM ET

I’m laying it with New York, and I’m not apologizing for the number. The Knicks have absolutely owned this matchup. In the last ten head-to-head meetings, New York is 10-0 straight up with seven covers in those ten games. That’s dominance, not noise. Now add the schedule angle. Brooklyn is in a high-frequency spot (three games in the last four days), and the data shows they’ve struggled there: a 44.12% win rate across 34 qualifying games with an average margin of -4.65. That’s the fatigue tax showing up. Yes, the Knicks’ recent form is ugly (2-8 straight up and 2-8 against the spread), but this is exactly the get-right opponent where I’m willing to bet on the ceiling. The market agrees: Kalshi has New York at 82%, basically in line with the moneyline’s 85.7% implied probability. I’m betting the spot where the Knicks’ historical dominance meets Brooklyn’s schedule fatigue.

Cleveland Cavaliers -3.0 (3 units)

Where to Watch the Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Tonight?

  • Arena: Spectrum Center
  • Location: Charlotte, NC
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Date: January 21, 2026
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET

NBA Betting Odds Today: Hornets vs. Cavaliers Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance
Cleveland Cavaliers -3.0 (-110) -149 59.8%
Charlotte Hornets +3.0 (-110) +124 44.6%

Odds as of January 21, 2026, at 8:27 AM ET

This is a pure situational bet, and I’m comfortable living with it. Charlotte is on the front end of a back-to-back, and their historical performance in that exact spot is brutal: four wins in 24 front-end back-to-back games (16.67%) with an average margin of -7.83. That’s not a small sample. That’s a profile. Now add the travel. Charlotte is coming in after traveling 1,357.0 miles in this one. Cleveland is also on the road, but the schedule data doesn’t flag anything close to that kind of travel burden. Yes, Cleveland’s injury list is real – Darius Garland (out), Max Strus (out), and Sam Merrill (out) – and I’m not pretending that’s nothing. But the number also shows the market has already adjusted. We’re not laying seven or eight. We’re laying three. And I’ll take the side that’s 6-4 straight up in its last ten against a team walking into a historically bad scheduling bucket.

The Betting Edge

  • 3 units: New York Knicks -11.5
  • 3 units: Cleveland Cavaliers -3.0

Two bets. Two spots where the schedule and the matchup history do the heavy lifting. Ride with me or fade me. Either way, don’t sit on your hands tonight.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of January 21.

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props
Jan 25 3:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NE

NE

-3.5

N/A

O 43.5

DEN

DEN

+3.5

N/A

U 43.5

Jan 25 6:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAR

LAR

+2.5

N/A

O 47.5

SEA

SEA

-2.5

N/A

U 47.5

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 3 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 3 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format
Casino · 3 months ago
Seasonal Slots: Themes &amp; Special Editions That Lean Into the Calendar
Casino · 3 months ago
Slot Exclusives: What Players Should Know
Casino · 4 months ago
The Most Popular Slots Are Popping Up Online Faster Than Ever

FUTURES

Sport Logo
NFL · 1 day ago
Buffalo Bills Search for New Head Coach: Top Contenders
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
Super Bowl LX Betting Hits $82 Million on Polymarket
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
Dan Sileo Is Convinced the Seahawks Are the Best Team in the NFL
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
Jim Schwartz Favorite to Become Next Browns Head Coach
Sport Logo
NFL · 4 days ago
Baltimore Ravens Coaching Strategy: Offense vs. Defense Debate