NBA Injury Report Jan 21: Myles Turner, RJ Barrett & Key Betting Impacts
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
The biggest injury hinge on January 21 sits in Milwaukee. Myles Turner is out for the Milwaukee Bucks, and that matters against an Oklahoma City Thunder team that is already juggling multiple rotation absences.
Across the seven-game slate, several teams are dealing with meaningful availability questions. Herbert Jones (ankle) is questionable for the New Orleans Pelicans. Day’Ron Sharpe (illness) is questionable for the Brooklyn Nets. Those statuses can swing both matchup math and prop volume.
Cleveland Cavaliers @ Charlotte Hornets Injury Report & Trends
- Cleveland is missing multiple guards, and it changes how the Cavaliers have to create offense.
- Sam Merrill is out, and Cleveland has been far different this season: 16-8 with him (plus-6.3 net rating) versus 8-12 without (minus-3.5).
- Darius Garland is out, but Cleveland’s results have held: 13-13 with him (plus-2.8) versus 11-7 without (plus-0.4).
- With Garland sidelined, Donovan Mitchell (29.0 points per game, 5.7 assists per game) is the clear engine in the projected starting group.
- Charlotte’s notable absences are lower-impact. Mason Plumlee is out, and the Hornets have actually been better in results: 2-6 with him (minus-5.0) versus 14-21 without (plus-1.1).
Brooklyn Nets @ New York Knicks Injury Report & Trends
- Brooklyn’s frontcourt status is the key swing, because the Nets are already thin.
- Day’Ron Sharpe (illness) is questionable, and Brooklyn’s season profile has cratered without him: 12-27 with him (minus-5.2 net rating) versus 0-2 without (minus-9.5).
- If Sharpe sits, Nic Claxton becomes even more central as the listed starting center, with Michael Porter (25.7 points per game) carrying the scoring load on the wing.
- New York’s starters are intact in the expected lineup, led by Jalen Brunson (28.1 points per game).
Indiana Pacers @ Boston Celtics Injury Report & Trends
- Indiana is down a key scorer, and Boston has a major name out long term, but the Celtics’ nightly hinge is health at the top.
- Jaylen Brown (hamstring) is probable, and Boston’s season splits are extreme: 24-15 with him (plus-5.7 net rating) versus 2-1 without (plus-19.7).
- Brown’s individual role is massive when active: 29.8 points per game with a 37.1% usage rate.
- Bennedict Mathurin (thumb) is out for Indiana. The Pacers are 5-19 with him (minus-6.8) versus 5-15 without (minus-9.9).
- Indiana’s offense leans heavily on Pascal Siakam (23.6 points per game) and Andrew Nembhard (7.1 assists per game) as projected starters.
Atlanta Hawks @ Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report & Trends
- Memphis’ center rotation is the story, and it has real betting implications because the Grizzlies’ results swing hard.
- Zach Edey is yet again out, and Memphis has been much better this season with him: 7-4 with Edey (plus-5.6 net rating) versus 11-19 without (minus-3.4).
- Edey’s production has been strong in his games played: 13.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.
- Santi Aldama is questionable, and he is also listed in the projected starting five. If he is limited, Memphis loses a 14.0 points-per-game forward.
- Atlanta is without Kristaps Porzingis, and the Hawks have been worse without him: 9-8 with Porzingis (plus-3.2) versus 11-16 without (minus-4.3).
- With Porzingis out, Atlanta’s listed starters lean on Jalen Johnson (23.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 8.0 assists per game) as the do-everything hub.
Detroit Pistons @ New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report & Trends
- This matchup has one clear injury lever, and it is on New Orleans’ side.
- Herbert Jones (ankle) is questionable, and the Pelicans’ season results swing sharply: 7-16 with him (minus-6.4 net rating) versus 3-19 without (minus-8.2).
- Jones is not a high-usage scorer, but he is a key piece. He averages 1.7 steals per game in his twenty-three games.
- Caris LeVert is day-to-day for Detroit, and the Pistons have been strong either way: 23-8 with him (plus-7.9) versus 7-2 without (plus-5.0).
- Detroit’s offense is driven by Cade Cunningham (25.7 points per game, 9.8 assists per game), which keeps their baseline stable even with secondary pieces in flux.
Oklahoma City Thunder @ Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report & Trends
- This is the slate’s biggest injury cluster, with both teams carrying meaningful uncertainty.
- Myles Turner is out for Milwaukee, and the Bucks’ only game without him was a blowout: 18-23 with Turner (minus-2.5 net rating) versus 0-1 without (minus-33.0).
- Without Turner, Milwaukee’s interior structure changes quickly. Giannis Antetokounmpo (28.5 points per game, 9.8 rebounds per game) becomes even more central to rim pressure and defensive rebounding.
- Oklahoma City is missing multiple rotation pieces. Alex Caruso (groin) is out, and the Thunder have been elite regardless: 25-6 with him (plus-15.2) versus 11-2 without (plus-9.4).
- Isaiah Hartenstein is out, and Oklahoma City has been better with him: 19-5 with Hartenstein (plus-12.3) versus 17-3 without (plus-14.8).
- Jaylin Williams is questionable, and his splits are meaningful: 27-3 with him (plus-16.8) versus 9-5 without (plus-6.2).
- With Jalen Williams out, Oklahoma City loses a 16.8 points-per-game starter, which could shift more of the offensive burden onto the remaining starters.
Toronto Raptors @ Sacramento Kings Injury Report & Trends
- Toronto’s injury list is the biggest driver here, and it hits both scoring and size.
- RJ Barrett is out, and Toronto’s season results swing: 16-7 with Barrett (plus-6.7 net rating) versus 10-12 without (minus-3.6).
- Barrett’s production is not easy to replace: 19.6 points per game with a 25.7% usage rate.
- Jakob Poeltl is out, and Toronto has been slightly better with him: 13-8 with Poeltl (plus-3.0) versus 13-11 without (plus-0.4).
- Sacramento is without Keegan Murray, and the Kings have struggled either way: 4-15 with him (minus-12.6) versus 8-17 without (minus-8.0).
- With Murray out, Sacramento’s listed starters lean on Zach LaVine (19.8 points per game) and DeMar DeRozan (19.1 points per game) for shot creation.
NBA Injury Statistical Impact Analysis Jan. 21
- Toronto is 16-7 with RJ Barrett (plus-6.7 net rating) versus 10-12 without (minus-3.6).
- Oklahoma City is 27-3 with Jaylin Williams (plus-16.8 net rating) versus 9-5 without (plus-6.2).
- Memphis is 7-4 with Zach Edey (plus-5.6 net rating) versus 11-19 without (minus-3.4).
NBA Injury Betting And Fantasy Implications
- Raptors-Kings props can consolidate if RJ Barrett remains out, with more volume flowing to Toronto’s remaining starters.
- Thunder-Bucks is a live-betting game if Jaylin Williams ‘ status breaks late, because both impact team-level efficiency.
- Grizzlies-Hawks looks different without Zach Edey, especially for Memphis rebounding and interior scoring.
- Pelicans-Pistons hinges on Herbert Jones (ankle). His availability can change New Orleans’ defensive ceiling.
NBA Injury Players To Monitor
- Day’Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn Nets
- Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies
- Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans
- Caris LeVert, Detroit Pistons
- Myles Turner, Milwaukee Bucks
- Kevin Porter Jr., Milwaukee Bucks
- Jaylin Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
The Betting Edge
The cleanest edges come from teams with dramatic with-without splits. Toronto without RJ Barrett and Memphis without Zach Edey are the two biggest profile changes. Monitor Milwaukee’s center spot, because Myles Turner is the late swing that can reshape the night.
Data from Blitz. Stats as of January 21.