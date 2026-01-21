NBA Injury Report Jan 21: Myles Turner, RJ Barrett & Key Betting Impacts

The biggest injury hinge on January 21 sits in Milwaukee. Myles Turner is out for the Milwaukee Bucks, and that matters against an Oklahoma City Thunder team that is already juggling multiple rotation absences.

Across the seven-game slate, several teams are dealing with meaningful availability questions. Herbert Jones (ankle) is questionable for the New Orleans Pelicans. Day’Ron Sharpe (illness) is questionable for the Brooklyn Nets. Those statuses can swing both matchup math and prop volume.

Cleveland is missing multiple guards, and it changes how the Cavaliers have to create offense.

Sam Merrill is out , and Cleveland has been far different this season: 16-8 with him (plus-6.3 net rating) versus 8-12 without (minus-3.5) .

, and Cleveland has been far different this season: versus . Darius Garland is out , but Cleveland’s results have held: 13-13 with him (plus-2.8) versus 11-7 without (plus-0.4) .

, but Cleveland’s results have held: versus . With Garland sidelined, Donovan Mitchell (29.0 points per game, 5.7 assists per game) is the clear engine in the projected starting group.

is the clear engine in the projected starting group. Charlotte’s notable absences are lower-impact. Mason Plumlee is out, and the Hornets have actually been better in results: 2-6 with him (minus-5.0) versus 14-21 without (plus-1.1).

Brooklyn’s frontcourt status is the key swing, because the Nets are already thin.

Day’Ron Sharpe (illness) is questionable , and Brooklyn’s season profile has cratered without him: 12-27 with him (minus-5.2 net rating) versus 0-2 without (minus-9.5) .

, and Brooklyn’s season profile has cratered without him: versus . If Sharpe sits, Nic Claxton becomes even more central as the listed starting center, with Michael Porter (25.7 points per game) carrying the scoring load on the wing.

becomes even more central as the listed starting center, with carrying the scoring load on the wing. New York’s starters are intact in the expected lineup, led by Jalen Brunson (28.1 points per game).

Indiana is down a key scorer, and Boston has a major name out long term, but the Celtics’ nightly hinge is health at the top.

Jaylen Brown (hamstring) is probable , and Boston’s season splits are extreme: 24-15 with him (plus-5.7 net rating) versus 2-1 without (plus-19.7) .

, and Boston’s season splits are extreme: versus . Brown’s individual role is massive when active: 29.8 points per game with a 37.1% usage rate .

. Bennedict Mathurin (thumb) is out for Indiana. The Pacers are 5-19 with him (minus-6.8) versus 5-15 without (minus-9.9) .

for Indiana. The Pacers are versus . Indiana’s offense leans heavily on Pascal Siakam (23.6 points per game) and Andrew Nembhard (7.1 assists per game) as projected starters.

Memphis’ center rotation is the story, and it has real betting implications because the Grizzlies’ results swing hard.

Zach Edey is yet again out , and Memphis has been much better this season with him: 7-4 with Edey (plus-5.6 net rating) versus 11-19 without (minus-3.4) .

, and Memphis has been much better this season with him: versus . Edey’s production has been strong in his games played: 13.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per game .

. Santi Aldama is questionable , and he is also listed in the projected starting five. If he is limited, Memphis loses a 14.0 points-per-game forward.

, and he is also listed in the projected starting five. If he is limited, Memphis loses a forward. Atlanta is without Kristaps Porzingis , and the Hawks have been worse without him: 9-8 with Porzingis (plus-3.2) versus 11-16 without (minus-4.3) .

, and the Hawks have been worse without him: versus . With Porzingis out, Atlanta’s listed starters lean on Jalen Johnson (23.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 8.0 assists per game) as the do-everything hub.

This matchup has one clear injury lever, and it is on New Orleans’ side.

Herbert Jones (ankle) is questionable , and the Pelicans’ season results swing sharply: 7-16 with him (minus-6.4 net rating) versus 3-19 without (minus-8.2) .

, and the Pelicans’ season results swing sharply: versus . Jones is not a high-usage scorer, but he is a key piece. He averages 1.7 steals per game in his twenty-three games.

in his twenty-three games. Caris LeVert is day-to-day for Detroit, and the Pistons have been strong either way: 23-8 with him (plus-7.9) versus 7-2 without (plus-5.0) .

for Detroit, and the Pistons have been strong either way: versus . Detroit’s offense is driven by Cade Cunningham (25.7 points per game, 9.8 assists per game), which keeps their baseline stable even with secondary pieces in flux.

This is the slate’s biggest injury cluster, with both teams carrying meaningful uncertainty.

Myles Turner is out for Milwaukee, and the Bucks’ only game without him was a blowout: 18-23 with Turner (minus-2.5 net rating) versus 0-1 without (minus-33.0) .

for Milwaukee, and the Bucks’ only game without him was a blowout: versus . Without Turner, Milwaukee’s interior structure changes quickly. Giannis Antetokounmpo (28.5 points per game, 9.8 rebounds per game) becomes even more central to rim pressure and defensive rebounding.

becomes even more central to rim pressure and defensive rebounding. Oklahoma City is missing multiple rotation pieces. Alex Caruso (groin) is out , and the Thunder have been elite regardless: 25-6 with him (plus-15.2) versus 11-2 without (plus-9.4) .

, and the Thunder have been elite regardless: versus . Isaiah Hartenstein is out , and Oklahoma City has been better with him: 19-5 with Hartenstein (plus-12.3) versus 17-3 without (plus-14.8) .

, and Oklahoma City has been better with him: versus . Jaylin Williams is questionable , and his splits are meaningful: 27-3 with him (plus-16.8) versus 9-5 without (plus-6.2) .

, and his splits are meaningful: versus . With Jalen Williams out, Oklahoma City loses a 16.8 points-per-game starter, which could shift more of the offensive burden onto the remaining starters.

Toronto’s injury list is the biggest driver here, and it hits both scoring and size.

RJ Barrett is out , and Toronto’s season results swing: 16-7 with Barrett (plus-6.7 net rating) versus 10-12 without (minus-3.6) .

, and Toronto’s season results swing: versus . Barrett’s production is not easy to replace: 19.6 points per game with a 25.7% usage rate .

. Jakob Poeltl is out , and Toronto has been slightly better with him: 13-8 with Poeltl (plus-3.0) versus 13-11 without (plus-0.4) .

, and Toronto has been slightly better with him: versus . Sacramento is without Keegan Murray , and the Kings have struggled either way: 4-15 with him (minus-12.6) versus 8-17 without (minus-8.0) .

, and the Kings have struggled either way: versus . With Murray out, Sacramento’s listed starters lean on Zach LaVine (19.8 points per game) and DeMar DeRozan (19.1 points per game) for shot creation.

NBA Injury Betting And Fantasy Implications

Raptors-Kings props can consolidate if RJ Barrett remains out, with more volume flowing to Toronto’s remaining starters.

can consolidate if remains out, with more volume flowing to Toronto’s remaining starters. Thunder-Bucks is a live-betting game if Jaylin Williams ‘ status breaks late, because both impact team-level efficiency.

is a live-betting game if ‘ status breaks late, because both impact team-level efficiency. Grizzlies-Hawks looks different without Zach Edey , especially for Memphis rebounding and interior scoring.

looks different without , especially for Memphis rebounding and interior scoring. Pelicans-Pistons hinges on Herbert Jones (ankle). His availability can change New Orleans’ defensive ceiling.

NBA Injury Players To Monitor

Day’Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn Nets

Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies

Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

Caris LeVert, Detroit Pistons

Myles Turner, Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Porter Jr., Milwaukee Bucks

Jaylin Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

The Betting Edge

The cleanest edges come from teams with dramatic with-without splits. Toronto without RJ Barrett and Memphis without Zach Edey are the two biggest profile changes. Monitor Milwaukee’s center spot, because Myles Turner is the late swing that can reshape the night.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of January 21.