NBA Kalshi Update Jan 21: Celtics Futures Spike & Trade Odds Whipsaw

NBA markets had two loud signals on January 21. Golden State’s playoff qualification contract got repriced hard, and Nikola Jokic’s MVP contract collapsed despite heavy liquidity elsewhere on the board. The trade complex also stayed active, with several deadline names showing big spreads and real volume.

Top Kalshi Movers That Mattered

Golden State playoff qualification odds cratered from 80c to 57c (down 30.0%) . The contract also traded 3,589 contracts in the last 24 hours . The news cycle included “Warriors’ Butler (torn ACL) out for season" and “Warriors move forward without Butler III."

Nikola Jokic's MVP odds collapsed from 13c to 5c (down 61.54%) . That is one of the sharpest repricings on the awards board. It also came with 9,155 contracts in 24-hour volume , so this was not a quiet move.

Jalen Brunson Eastern Conference Finals MVP odds fell from 29c to 15c (down 51.72%) . The contract still saw 1,168 contracts traded over the 24-hour period, which is notable for a niche award.

Chris Paul trade odds dropped from 95c to 42c (down 51.58%) . The market is now far less confident that he will be moved by February 6.

Atlanta playoff qualification odds slid from 56c to 42c (down 33.93%) . The spread is also wide at 42c bid / 50c ask , signaling uncertainty.

Boston Eastern Conference title odds jumped from 19c to 22c (up 63.16%) . It also posted 66,134 contracts in 24-hour volume , one of the biggest single-market prints today.

Anthony Edwards Clutch Player of the Year odds surged from 33c to 38c (up 51.52%) . The last traded price is 50c , well above the current bid.

Minnesota Western Conference title odds rose from 8c to 12c (up 50.0%) . The last traded price is also 12c , matching the new level.

Keyonte George's Most Improved Player odds climbed from 11c to 16c (up 54.55%) . The contract traded 1,327 contracts over the 24-hour period , which is meaningful for this market.

Coby White trade odds spiked from 45c to 43c bid with a 71c close (up 57.78%). The close suggests aggressive buying, but the current bid is lower.

Kalshi Volume And Order Book Highlights

Oklahoma City’s championship odds remain the volume king, with 9,309 contracts in 24 hours . The market is still tight at 43c bid / 44c ask .

Denver championship odds printed 57,211 contracts in 24-hour volume . The spread is tight at 14c bid / 15c ask , suggesting efficient pricing.

Boston Eastern Conference title odds saw 66,134 contracts traded in 24 hours, with a tight 22c bid/ 23c ask . That is high-conviction flow.

Los Angeles Lakers playoff qualification odds traded 4,137 contracts in 24-hour volume . The spread is tight at 80c bid / 82c ask , but the order book is not deep.

Giannis Antetokounmpo trade odds saw 5,666 contracts in 24-hour volume . The market is relatively tight at 25c bid / 27c ask .

Jonathan Kuminga trade odds traded 3,613 contracts in 24-hour volume . The contract still has a 57c bid / 60c ask spread, with meaningful open interest at 27,598 .

traded . The contract still has a spread, with meaningful open interest at . Oklahoma City Western Conference title odds show extreme depth on the bid. There are 50,021 contracts bid at 53c in the visible book.

Kalshi Notable Markets Worth Watching

Oklahoma City’s “best record in the league" odds are 85c bid/ 86c ask . The contract also has 24,193 open interest , so it can move fast.

Detroit Eastern Conference one seed odds are priced at 68c bid/73c ask . That is a wide five-cent spread for a top market.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's next-team market has 71c bid/72c ask for staying with Milwaukee or retiring. It also moved from 80c to 71c (down 11.25%) .

Anthony Davis' next-team market is 63c bid/ 69c ask for staying with Dallas or retiring. The six-cent spread signals uncertainty.

for staying with Dallas or retiring. The six-cent spread signals uncertainty. Nic Claxton trade odds have a wide 34c bid / 43c ask spread. The contract also moved from 58c to 34c (down 39.66%).

Kalshi Market Edge

Injury headlines can reprice playoff markets fast , and Golden State’s contract showed it with a 30% drop.

Awards markets are still the most volatile , led by Jokic's MVP collapse and Edwards' Clutch surge.

, led by Jokic’s MVP collapse and Edwards’ Clutch surge. Tight spreads plus huge volume (Boston East title, Denver title) usually signal cleaner price discovery.

Wide spreads in trade and futures markets (Claxton trade, Davis next team) can create better entry points.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of January 21.