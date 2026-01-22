NBA Power Rankings Week of Jan 21: Thunder Set Pace, Pistons Surge

NBA Power Rankings Formula

The NBA season has entered a pivotal stretch, and the league's hierarchy is beginning to crystallize. These power rankings are not a simple reflection of the standings; they are generated from a composite power score that weights overall record, recent form (last 10 games), point differential, conference standing, and momentum.

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to set the pace for the league, boasting a dominant point differential that suggests their record is no fluke. Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons have emerged as the primary challenger in the Eastern Conference, riding a wave of momentum to the second spot. Further down the list, the Portland Trail Blazers are making a surprising surge, proving that recent form can dramatically alter a team's trajectory.

Here is how the league stacks up for the week of January 21, 2026.