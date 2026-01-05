Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NBA · 13 minutes ago

NBA Power Rankings: Week of January 05, 2026

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props
Jan 5 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NYK

NYK

+1.5

-113

O 232.5

DET

DET

-1.5

+104

U 232.5

Jan 5 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
CHI

CHI

+10.5

+376

O 236.5

BOS

BOS

-10.5

-426

U 236.5

Jan 5 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ATL

ATL

+3.5

+127

O 236.5

TOR

TOR

-3.5

-138

U 236.5

Jan 5 8:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
CHA

CHA

+15.5

+809

O 235.5

OKC

OKC

-15.5

-900

U 235.5

Jan 5 8:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
PHX

PHX

+8.5

+257

O 221.5

HOU

HOU

-8.5

-270

U 221.5

Jan 5 8:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
DEN

DEN

+13.5

+669

O 229.5

PHI

PHI

-13.5

-809

U 229.5

Jan 5 10:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
UTA

UTA

+6.5

+194

O 240.5

POR

POR

-6.5

-203

U 240.5

Jan 5 10:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
GSW

GSW

-2.5

-133

O 224.5

LAC

LAC

+2.5

+127

U 224.5

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 2 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 2 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format
Casino · 2 months ago
Seasonal Slots: Themes &amp; Special Editions That Lean Into the Calendar
Casino · 2 months ago
Slot Exclusives: What Players Should Know
Casino · 4 months ago
The Most Popular Slots Are Popping Up Online Faster Than Ever

FUTURES

Sport Logo
NBA · 2 days ago
Jokic Rebounds Market - I'm Fading This Really Hard on Kalshi
Sport Logo
NBA · 2 days ago
Daily Prediction Markets Wrapped for Saturday Jan. 3, 2026
Sport Logo
NBA · 2 weeks ago
NBA MVP Race Odds: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Leads the Pack
Sport Logo
NBA · 3 weeks ago
NBA Emirates Cup Odds Update: Odds and Team Insights
Sport Logo
NBA · 1 month ago
NBA 3-Point Leaders & Giannis' Next Landing Spot; Kalshi Odds