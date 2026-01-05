NBA Power Rankings: Week of January 05, 2026

3. Detroit Pistons (26-9)
Power Score: 73.34
L10: 6-4 | Point Differential: +6.1 | Quality Win Bonus: +3.0
Top Player: Cade Cunningham (26.7 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 9.6 APG)
The biggest surprise of the 2025-26 season, the Detroit Pistons have climbed to third in our rankings thanks to a stellar 26-9 record and a knack for beating good teams. With quality wins over Cleveland, the Lakers, and Boston, Detroit has proven they belong in the contender conversation. Cade Cunningham is orchestrating the offense masterfully with nearly ten assists per game, while Jalen Duren anchors the paint with 10.6 rebounds per night.