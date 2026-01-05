Knicks vs Pistons: NBA Same Game Parlay (Jan. 5)

A potential Eastern Conference Finals preview takes center stage tonight as the Detroit Pistons (26-9) host the New York Knicks (23-12).

The Knicks arrive in Detroit looking to snap a three-game skid, yet they remain 2.5-point favorites on the road. That edge is likely due to the Pistons’ depleted frontcourt, with starters Jalen Duren (ankle) and Tobias Harris (hip) both ruled out.

Below, I’ve outlined an enticing three-leg same game parlay to lock in for the action, using the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Let’s dive in!

Note: Odds are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. DET PG Cade Cunningham OVER 2.5 Made Threes (+136)

The Knicks’ perimeter defense has been porous, surrendering the third-most threes per game in the league and ranking in the bottom five against opposing point guards .

and ranking . Cunningham has cleared this line in two of his last five starts, but against a New York defense that bleeds production from deep, he is in a prime spot to capitalize on the volume.

2. NYK PG Jalen Brunson to Score 30+ Points (-104)

Brunson is on a tear, averaging 30.6 PPG over his last seven contests and fresh off a 31-point effort in Saturday’s loss to Philadelphia.

and fresh off a in Saturday’s loss to Philadelphia. The star point guard absolutely torched the Pistons last season, scoring 30+ points in eight of ten meetings against them.

3. DET SF Javonte Green to Score 10+ Points (+220)

With Harris and Duren sidelined, Green has stepped up as a vital energy source, averaging 27 minutes over his last three games, a significant jump from his season average of 19.1 MPG.

over his last three games, a significant jump from his season average of 19.1 MPG. The veteran wing has capitalized on the extra run, scoring in double figures in back-to-back games .

. He draws a Knicks defense that struggles to contain wings, currently allowing the fourth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Total Value: +1108

