Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NBA · 2 hours ago

Knicks vs Pistons: NBA Same Game Parlay (Jan. 5)

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

A potential Eastern Conference Finals preview takes center stage tonight as the Detroit Pistons (26-9) host the New York Knicks (23-12).

The Knicks arrive in Detroit looking to snap a three-game skid, yet they remain 2.5-point favorites on the road. That edge is likely due to the Pistons’ depleted frontcourt, with starters Jalen Duren (ankle) and Tobias Harris (hip) both ruled out.

Below, I’ve outlined an enticing three-leg same game parlay to lock in for the action, using the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Let’s dive in!

Note: Odds are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. DET PG Cade Cunningham OVER 2.5 Made Threes (+136)

  • The Knicks’ perimeter defense has been porous, surrendering the third-most threes per game in the league and ranking in the bottom five against opposing point guards.
  • Cunningham has cleared this line in two of his last five starts, but against a New York defense that bleeds production from deep, he is in a prime spot to capitalize on the volume.

Dunk on the sportsbooks tonight! Grab SportsGrid’s free NBA picks & NBA props.

2. NYK PG Jalen Brunson to Score 30+ Points (-104)

  • Brunson is on a tear, averaging 30.6 PPG over his last seven contests and fresh off a 31-point effort in Saturday’s loss to Philadelphia.
  • The star point guard absolutely torched the Pistons last season, scoring 30+ points in eight of ten meetings against them. 

3. DET SF Javonte Green to Score 10+ Points (+220)

  • With Harris and Duren sidelined, Green has stepped up as a vital energy source, averaging 27 minutes over his last three games, a significant jump from his season average of 19.1 MPG.
  • The veteran wing has capitalized on the extra run, scoring in double figures in back-to-back games.
  • He draws a Knicks defense that struggles to contain wings, currently allowing the fourth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Total Value: +1108

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props
Jan 5 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NYK

NYK

+1.5

-108

O 232.5

DET

DET

-1.5

-100

U 232.5

Jan 5 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
CHI

CHI

+10.5

+426

O 236.5

BOS

BOS

-10.5

-488

U 236.5

Jan 5 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ATL

ATL

+3.5

+127

O 233.5

TOR

TOR

-3.5

-138

U 233.5

Jan 5 8:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
CHA

CHA

+15.5

+809

O 232.5

OKC

OKC

-15.5

-1011

U 232.5

Jan 5 8:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
PHX

PHX

+8.5

+270

O 221.5

HOU

HOU

-8.5

-285

U 221.5

Jan 5 8:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
DEN

DEN

+16.5

+733

O 229.5

PHI

PHI

-16.5

-809

U 229.5

Jan 5 10:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
UTA

UTA

+6.5

+203

O 243.5

POR

POR

-6.5

-213

U 243.5

Jan 5 10:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
GSW

GSW

+1.5

-113

O 224.5

LAC

LAC

-1.5

+108

U 224.5

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 2 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 2 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format
Casino · 2 months ago
Seasonal Slots: Themes &amp; Special Editions That Lean Into the Calendar
Casino · 2 months ago
Slot Exclusives: What Players Should Know
Casino · 4 months ago
The Most Popular Slots Are Popping Up Online Faster Than Ever

FUTURES

Sport Logo
NBA · 2 days ago
Jokic Rebounds Market - I'm Fading This Really Hard on Kalshi
Sport Logo
NBA · 2 days ago
Daily Prediction Markets Wrapped for Saturday Jan. 3, 2026
Sport Logo
NBA · 2 weeks ago
NBA MVP Race Odds: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Leads the Pack
Sport Logo
NBA · 3 weeks ago
NBA Emirates Cup Odds Update: Odds and Team Insights
Sport Logo
NBA · 1 month ago
NBA 3-Point Leaders & Giannis' Next Landing Spot; Kalshi Odds