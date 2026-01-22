SportsGrid Inc logo
Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NBA · 1 hour ago

Top NBA Player Prop Picks to Target for Thursday, January 22

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Eight games headline the January 22 slate. The board is deep. The best edges come from props where recent hit rates, opponent history, and market-friendly prices all line up.

After scanning every available player prop market in the data, four plays stand out. Each one has multiple supporting angles. That includes last five and last ten hit rates, season baselines vs the line, and matchup-specific opponent data.

Find the Edge with SportsGrid’s Free Daily NBA Picks and Player Props.

Tyrese Maxey Over 25.5 Points

Houston Rockets @ Philadelphia 76ers Matchup

  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  • Location: Philadelphia, PA
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Date: January 22, 2026
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  •  
 
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -115 53.49%
DraftKings (Best Price) -110 52.38%

Odds as of January 22, 2026, at 8:33 AM ET

Tyrese Maxey enters tonight’s matchup with a season-long scoring profile that still grades above this number. He is averaging 30.0 points on the season versus a 25.5 line. He has also cleared this line in 76.92% of his season games. The opponent history is the separator. Maxey has hit in 100% of his last three against Houston. The matchup data supports it too. Houston’s defense ranks 25th in this prop’s opponent-defense rank. At the current price, -110 is the number to beat.

Jaden McDaniels Over 4.5 Rebounds

Chicago Bulls @ Minnesota Timberwolves Matchup

  • Arena: Target Center
  • Location: Minneapolis, MN
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Date: January 22, 2026
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  •  
 
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -109 52.15%
BetMGM (Best Price) +100 50.00%

Odds as of January 22, 2026, at 8:33 AM ET

Jaden McDaniels is the cleanest rebound trend on the slate. He has cleared 4.5 rebounds in 100% of his last five and 70% of his last ten. McDaniels has also hit in 60% of his last five against the Bulls. At plus money, the best price is doing real work.

LeBron James Over 34.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Los Angeles Lakers @ Los Angeles Clippers Matchup

  • Arena: Intuit Dome
  • Location: Inglewood, CA
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Date: January 22, 2026
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
 
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -120 54.55%
BetMGM (Best Price) -105 51.22%

Odds as of January 22, 2026, at 8:33 AM ET

LeBron James has been a consistent PRA cover at this number. He has cleared 34.5 PRA in 100% of his last five and 90% of his last ten. His season average is 35.5, which keeps the baseline above the line. The head-to-head history is strong too. James has hit in 87.5% of his last eight against the Los Angeles Clippers. The range supports a playable floor. His PRA floor is 27.0 with a ceiling of 45.0. The best price at -105 is a meaningful upgrade from the consensus.

Paolo Banchero Over 5.5 Assists

Charlotte Hornets @ Orlando Magic Matchup

  • Arena: Kia Center
  • Location: Orlando, FL
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Date: January 22, 2026
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  •  
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline +107 48.31%
BetMGM (Best Price) +110 47.62%

Odds as of January 22, 2026, at 8:33 AM ET

Paolo Banchero is trending toward the over as a facilitator. He has cleared 5.5 assists in 80% of his last five and 60% of his last ten. The opponent history is also solid. Banchero has hit in 62.5% of eight games versus Charlotte. The split is worth noting too. He is averaging 6.2 assists on the road versus 3.7 at home, but the current form is carrying the bet. The matchup data helps. Charlotte’s opponent-defense rank is 27th in this category. At plus money, this is a price-driven over.

The Betting Edge

This slate has enough volume to force discipline. The best approach is still line shopping and sticking to props with multiple data signals.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of January 22.

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props
Jan 25 3:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NE

NE

-3.5

N/A

O 43.5

DEN

DEN

+3.5

N/A

U 43.5

Jan 25 6:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAR

LAR

+2.5

N/A

O 47.5

SEA

SEA

-2.5

N/A

U 47.5

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 3 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 3 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format
Casino · 3 months ago
Seasonal Slots: Themes &amp; Special Editions That Lean Into the Calendar
Casino · 3 months ago
Slot Exclusives: What Players Should Know
Casino · 5 months ago
The Most Popular Slots Are Popping Up Online Faster Than Ever

FUTURES

Sport Logo
NFL · 1 hour ago
Predicting the 2026 Super Bowl: Kalshi’s 4 Most Likely Matchups
Sport Logo
NFL · 3 hours ago
Who Will Win Super Bowl LX MVP? Ranking the Top 10 NFL Contenders
Sport Logo
NFL · 23 hours ago
Las Vegas Raiders Eyes Kubiak, Webb for Next Head Coach
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
Buffalo Bills Search for New Head Coach: Top Contenders
Sport Logo
NFL · 3 days ago
Super Bowl LX Betting Hits $82 Million on Polymarket