NBA · 1 hour ago

Top NBA Player Prop Picks to Target for Tuesday, January 20

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Seven NBA games headline Tuesday’s slate. There’s also a lot of back-to-back noise in the schedule. That makes it a good night to lean on props with strong hit rates and opponent-specific history.

After scanning every market in the data, four spots stand out. Each one has multiple angles working together, not just recent form.

Find the Edge with SportsGrid’s Free Daily NBA Picks and Player Props.

Nikola Vucevic Over 29.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Los Angeles Clippers @ Chicago Bulls Matchup

  • Arena: United Center
  • Location: Chicago, IL
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Date: January 20, 2026
  • Time: 08:00 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -121 54.8%

Odds as of January 20, 2026, at 8:35 AM ET

Nikola Vucevic enters tonight’s matchup with 90% hit rate in his last ten games on this PRA line. He’s also on a three-game over streak. Vucevic has cleared 29.5 in two of three games against the Clippers. His season average sits at 30.0 PRA, which keeps the line honest. The floor-to-ceiling band is strong too, with a projected floor of 22.0 and a ceiling of 37.0.

Royce O’Neale Over 15.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Phoenix Suns @ Philadelphia 76ers Matchup

  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  • Location: Philadelphia, PA
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Date: January 20, 2026
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  •  
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -108 51.9%
Fanatics (Best Price) +100 50.0%

Odds as of January 20, 2026, at 8:35 AM ET

Royce O’Neale is the cleanest combo look on the board. He has a 100% hit rate in his last five games and an 80% in his previous ten over 15.5 PRA. He’s also riding a five-game over streak. O’Neale’s season average is 18.6 PRA, with a 23.0 ceiling that clears this number comfortably. The matchup data is fine, with 50% hit rate in four games versus Philadelphia. And at plus money, the best price is doing real work.

Victor Wembanyama Over 9.5 Rebounds

San Antonio Spurs @ Houston Rockets Matchup

  • Arena: Toyota Center
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Date: January 20, 2026
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  •  
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline +102 49.5%
BetMGM (Best Price) +105 48.8%

Odds as of January 20, 2026, at 8:35 AM ET

Victor Wembanyama gets a strong rebound setup at a fair number. He’s cleared 9.5 boards in 50% of his last ten games and owns a 10.8 season rebound average. The opponent history is the separator. Wembanyama has hit this line in 62.5% of his previous eight games against Houston. The Rockets also rank 30th in this defensive split, allowing just 4.3 (league average 5.4). That’s not a green light matchup. Still, the projected floor of 8.0 and ceiling of 14.0 keep the over live, and the plus-money price helps.

LeBron James Over 22.5 Points

Los Angeles Lakers @ Denver Nuggets Matchup

  • Arena: Ball Arena
  • Location: Denver, CO
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Date: January 20, 2026
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  •  
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -101 50.2%
Caesars (Best Price) +111 47.4%

Odds as of January 20, 2026, at 8:35 AM ET

LeBron James is a value play at this price. He’s cleared 22.5 in 70% of his last ten games and averages 22.6 points on the season. The Denver history is the key. James has hit this line in 80% of his previous ten games against the Nuggets. His road scoring is also higher, at 23.9 points away versus 21.7 at home. At plus money, the best price creates a clean edge if this stays near a coin flip.

The Betting Edge

This slate has enough back-to-back spots to create volatility. That’s why the best props are the ones with stable hit rates and opponent-specific support. Shop the number, take the best price, and let the math do the work. 

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of January 20.

