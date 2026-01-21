SportsGrid Inc logo
Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NBA · 1 hour ago

Top NBA Player Prop Picks to Target for Wednesday, January 21

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Seven NBA games headline the January 21 slate. There’s also a back-to-back spot in Sacramento that can swing minutes and efficiency.

After scanning every available prop market in the data, four spots stand out. Each one has multi-angle support across hit rates, matchup history, and opponent profile.

Find the Edge with SportsGrid’s Free Daily NBA Picks and Player Props.

Pascal Siakam Over 3.5 Assists

Indiana Pacers @ Boston Celtics Matchup

  • Arena: TD Garden
  • Location: Boston, MA
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Date: January 21, 2026
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline +124 44.64%
FanDuel (Best Price) +128 43.86%

Odds as of January 21, 2026, at 8:28 AM ET

Pascal Siakam enters tonight’s matchup with a clean assist profile at this number. He has cleared 3.5 assists in 100% of his last five games and 70% of his previous ten. Siakam is also sitting on a five-game over streak. The floor helps too, with a 3.0 floor and 5.0 ceiling. And the matchup history is stable, with a 50% hit rate in ten games against Boston.

Miles McBride Over 9.5 Points

Brooklyn Nets @ New York Knicks Matchup

  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
  • Location: New York, NY
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Date: January 21, 2026
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -106 51.46%
DraftKings (Best Price) -102 50.50%

Odds as of January 21, 2026, at 8:28 AM ET

Miles McBride is priced like a role player, but his recent scoring profile says otherwise. He has cleared 9.5 points in 80% of his last ten games and is averaging 13.1 points on the season. The floor is also tight for this line, with a 9.0 floor and 17.5 ceiling. Brooklyn’s defense profile supports it too, with the Nets ranking 30th by the provided opponent points-allowed metric (11.7 allowed vs 14.2 league average). At the current number, the best price at -102 is doing extra work.

Zion Williamson Over 19.5 Points

Detroit Pistons @ New Orleans Pelicans Matchup

  • Arena: Smoothie King Center
  • Location: New Orleans, LA
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Date: January 21, 2026
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -103 50.74%
FanDuel (Best Price) +100 50.00%

Odds as of January 21, 2026, at 8:28 AM ET

Zion Williamson has been living above this number. He has cleared 19.5 points in 80% of his last five games and 70% of his last ten, with a season average of 22.5. The opponent history is a hammer, too. Williamson is 5-5 in his career against Detroit on this line, scoring (26, 32, 29, 36, and 30). The matchup data also flags Detroit as a soft spot here, ranking 30th by the provided opponent points-allowed metric (9.0 allowed vs 10.5 league average). With a 27.0 ceiling, this line still leaves room for a regular Zion scoring night.

Russell Westbrook Over 28.5 Points, Rebounds, And Assists

Toronto Raptors @ Sacramento Kings Matchup

  • Arena: Golden 1 Center
  • Location: Sacramento, CA
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Date: January 21, 2026
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -110 52.38%
BetMGM (Best Price) -105 51.22%

Odds as of January 21, 2026, at 8:28 AM ET

Russell Westbrook is in full stat-stuffing mode. He has cleared 28.5 points, rebounds, and assists in 100% of his last five games and 80% of his previous ten. Westbrook’s season average is 28.6, which keeps the line honest. The streak matters, too, with a five-game run of overs. This game also comes in a back-to-back spot for both teams, per the schedule data. That can create volatility, but Westbrook’s recent role has been stable enough to keep the over in play. The best price at -105 is the key number.

The Betting Edge

This slate has enough volume to force discipline. The best props are the ones that stack hit rates with matchup history and a clean price. 

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of January 21.

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props
Jan 25 3:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NE

NE

-3.5

N/A

O 43.5

DEN

DEN

+3.5

N/A

U 43.5

Jan 25 6:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAR

LAR

+2.5

N/A

O 47.5

SEA

SEA

-2.5

N/A

U 47.5

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 3 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 3 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format
Casino · 3 months ago
Seasonal Slots: Themes &amp; Special Editions That Lean Into the Calendar
Casino · 3 months ago
Slot Exclusives: What Players Should Know
Casino · 4 months ago
The Most Popular Slots Are Popping Up Online Faster Than Ever

FUTURES

Sport Logo
NFL · 1 day ago
Buffalo Bills Search for New Head Coach: Top Contenders
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
Super Bowl LX Betting Hits $82 Million on Polymarket
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
Dan Sileo Is Convinced the Seahawks Are the Best Team in the NFL
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
Jim Schwartz Favorite to Become Next Browns Head Coach
Sport Logo
NFL · 4 days ago
Baltimore Ravens Coaching Strategy: Offense vs. Defense Debate