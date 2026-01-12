College Football Transfer Portal Day 9-11: Top 12 Moves From the Weekend

12) Committed: CB Jeremiah Cooper, Iowa State

Jeremiah Cooper spent the last four seasons at Iowa State, where he's shown flashes of how impactful and reliable he can be in the secondary. The defender has shown great instincts, and with his size, he can cover a variety of different receivers. Cooper now joins the wave of Cyclones following former head coach Matt Campbell to Penn State.

