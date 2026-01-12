College Football Transfer Portal Day 9-11: Top 12 Moves From the Weekend

6) Committed: WR Isaiah Horton, Alabama -> Texas A&M
Isaiah Horton began his career at Miami, where he spent three seasons before transferring to Alabama. In his lone season with the Crimson Tide, the six-foot-four wideout impressed, reeling in 42 receptions for 511 yards and eight touchdowns. Still, hoping to find the opportunity to put his skillset on full display, the pass catcher entered his name back in the transfer portal. Horton's process unraveled quickly, with the Texas A&M Aggies' full-court pursuit culminating in a commitment over the weekend.