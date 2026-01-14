Top 12 Players Who Committed in the College Football Transfer Portal on Tuesday

12) RB Dilin Jones, Wisconsin -> LSU

Entering the 2025 season, Dilin Jones was listed as the starting running back for Wisconsin as a freshman. At six feet and 205 pounds, Jones's size and speed made him a potential breakout candidate. However, the running back's 2025 campaign didn't go as expected, with him ending the season totaling only 300 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Despite that, Jones still garnered plenty of interest in the portal, where he eventually decided to transfer to LSU.

