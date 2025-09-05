NFL: Picking The Winner For Every Week 1 Game (TNF Not Included)
Host · Writer
Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears
Our cup runneth over, as we finish opening weekend on Monday night with yet another classic matchup. We will get our first look at both J.J. McCarthy as the Vikes' starting QB and Ben Johnson as the Bears' new head coach. By all accounts, the effect Johnson has had on the culture in Chicago has been evident since Day 1 and that should continue right through the season. Will they go undefeated? No. But they will win the games they are supposed to, and this game at home against a young QB is one such game. Caleb Williams will spread the ball around to his new toys and the Bears will take care of business in a close one.
Bears 24 - Vikings 20
Picking The Winner For Every Week 1 Game (TNF Not Included)
Here are our picks for every game in Week 1 of the.
Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers (In Brazil)
A Friday night international prime time game pits the AFC champion, Chiefs, against their AFC West rivals, the Chargers. The Chiefs will be without Rashee Rice, who will begin his 6-game suspension, but will otherwise be pretty healthy. The Chargers are excited to unveil their top draft pick, running back Omarion Hampton, and their new look running game. They are likely going to need Justin Herbert to have a big game if they want to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and company. The Chiefs should be hungry after an embarrassing Super Bowl loss last winter, expect them to handle business in Brazil.
Chiefs 26 - Chargers 23
Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Jets
This should be fun. Last year on opening day, Aaron Rodgers was the Jets' QB while Justin Fields was the Steelers' signal caller. This Sunday the roles will be reversed, and we can find out right away which team made the right call in their change under center. Expect both teams to make their QBs the secondary option as they try to establish the run and rely on their respective defenses to win the opening game. Both teams have solid defenses with the Steelers having a slight advantage, but will it offset the Jets' home field advantage? It's going to come down to one or two key plays, and I think the X factor is Justin Fields' running ability. We're taking the Jets to squeak one out.
Jets 16 - Steelers 13
Miami Dolphins @ Indianapolis Colts
If we called this the Shula Bowl, would anybody even get it? These two AFC teams are heading in opposite directions as the Dolphins seem like they are falling apart while the Colts are trying to build some momentum towards the future. The result in the standings last year had them both finish the season with the same 8-9 record. While that was encouraging for the folks in Indy, it was enough to put Mike McDaniel on the hot seat in Miami. The Dolphins front 7, led by Chop Robinson, Matthew Judon and Bradley Chubb should be too much for Daniel Jones if Tua is able to get Miami out to a lead early. Jones isn't a talented enough deep passer to take advantage of Miami's secondary deficiencies. Miami should be strong while Tua is healthy.
Dolphins 21 - Colts 17
Carolina Panthers @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Interesting showdown between two former number 1 overall QBs in Trevor Lawrence and Bryce Young. Currently, neither has exactly set the world on fire and their respective fan bases are starting to throw around the dreaded "B" word (rhymes with rust). Young has a little more leash than TLaw as of now. The Jags' new head coach, Liam Coen, has some shiny new toys in rookies Travis Hunter and Bhayshul Tuten, and it has the fans excited. Lawrence has looked strong in camp and its basically do or die for him this season. We're betting it's a "do" week at home in Duuuuuval and going with the Jags.
Jaguars 23 - Panthers 20
New York Giants @ Washington Commanders
Another NFC East showdown, the high-flying Giants roll into the nation's capital to take on young sensation Jayden Daniels and the Commanders. The Giants are coming off an incredible camp that led to an undefeated pre-season, which as we all know, means.... nothing. Russell Wilson will be under center against actual NFL starters and we haven't seen great things from him since 2020. You can blame it on Covid Vaccinations or Father time, but either way, he's just holding a spot under center until Coach Daboll comes to his senses and puts in the rookie Jaxson Dart. This will be the first step in that direction as Daniels and crew put up just enough on the scoreboard to hold off the G-men.
Commanders 19 - Giants 16
Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns
The Bengals just missed the playoffs last year despite a fast and furious finish to 2024 that included 5 victories in their final 5 games. The emphasis on a fast start was evident in camp, as Coach Taylor had his starters on the field more than most other teams. The offense will be plentiful, as Joe Flacco and company won't have enough firepower to expose the putrid Cincy D. Bengals should roll here.
Bengals 34 - Browns 24
Las Vegas Raiders @ New England Patriots
This AFC showdown features two teams that have undergone quite a few changes since last season. Both teams have brought in new coaches, with Pete Carroll taking the helm in Vegas and Mike Vrabel coming home to lead the Patriots. Both teams have had a lot of turnover, so it's a little tough to know which team has gelled quicker and is ready for the lights to come on. We're going with the veteran coach and veteran QB in Carroll and Geno Smith to upset the Patriots in Vrabel's home debut.
Raiders 22 - Patriots 20
Arizona Cardinals @ New Orleans Saints
The Saints are at home under new head coach Kellen Moore and his freshly named starting QB, Spencer Rattler. Most are picking the Cardinals for the easy win as spread has blown up from 3.5 at open to 6.5 as of today. The Saints seem completely dysfunctional at the moment, but the Cardinals aren't exactly world beaters themselves. The Superdome is a tough place to play, and the home crowd will be amped for opening day. That should be enough.... to keep the game close.
Cardinals 21 - Saints 17
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons
These two teams finished 1st and 2nd, respectively, in the NFC South last year. This game is going to go a long way in giving one of them a leg up early in the season. The Bucs have a few injuries on offense, as they will be without receivers Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan and more importantly, may be without All-Pro lineman Tristan Wirfs. The Falcons and their fans are excited for Michael Penix Jr. to lead their young offense for the full season. The crowd will be ready to Swag Surf all the way to a Falcon victory to get the season started with a bang.
Falcons 27 - Bucs 24
Tennessee Titans @ Denver Broncos
All eyes will be on Denver as the top pick from this year's draft, Cam Ward, will be under center for the young Titans as they take on Bo Nix and the Broncos. Sean Payton has Nix and company looking primed for a big step forward after last year's surprising 10-7 record and playoff appearance. The offense looks great with new weapons TE Evan Engram and rookie RB RJ Harvey, and the defense looks even better. This is a tall order for a young QB making his pro debut, and it may be a long day for Ward and company.
Broncos 29 - Titans 17
San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks
Yet another classic division rivalry game, as the 49ers travel up the coast to take on Sam Darnold and the Hawks. Is this maybe a Sam Darnold revenge game? Nah, he's too chill to hold a grudge against anybody other than the Jets. He will, however, throw to a talented WR corps led by Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp. The need won't be too great as Klint Kubiak has brought his outside zone blocking scheme run game to the Pacific Northwest and we should see plenty of Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet all day. Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey should keep it close, but San Francisco is just missing too many weapons on offense to begin the season. The 12th man will be a factor as that crowd is notoriously the loudest in the league.
Seahawks 20 - 49ers 17
Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers
It's definitely not an accident that we have so many division rivalry games to begin the season. Kudos to the NFL schedule makers. This one comes from the NFC North division, and most of us feel like this could be a playoff preview. There are so many questions here that we can't wait to see answered. How will Detroit respond to losing both coordinators and so many position coaches? How will Green Bay's receiver room shake out around Jordan Love? How will Aidan Hutchinson look as he returns from a broken leg that ended his season less than a year ago? What kind of impact will Micah Parsons have on the Green Bay defense and how soon will we see it? It seems like the questions in Detroit are a little cloudier than the ones in Green Bay, as the Packers are healthy and more importantly at home. They can't lose opening day in front of all 60,000 of their owners/fans.
Packers 26 - Lions 24
Houston Texans @ Los Angeles Rams
The Texans and C.J. Stroud will try to rebound from a disappointing 2024, but they will have their hands full in Los Angeles. The young Rams' defensive line will be too much for the patchwork line of Houston. It remains to be seen if Nick Chubb has anything left as he leads the Houston rushing attack in the absence of the injured Joe Mixon. Expect Matthew Stafford to lead the air attack while Kyren Williams keeps the chains moving on the ground.
Rams 27 - Texans 20
Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills
Another potential playoff preview, the top two finishers in last year's MVP voting square off in Buffalo. Lamar Jackson and his teammates are going to come into this game with a chip on their shoulder. The Ravens will pound the ball with Derrick Henry and Lamar will put on a show as the weather in Buffalo won't be an issue at all this early in the season. Josh Allen will put up a fight and it won't be a cake walk, but the Flock will fly high in this matchup.
Ravens 26 - Bills 24
Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears
Our cup runneth over, as we finish opening weekend on Monday night with yet another classic matchup. We will get our first look at both J.J. McCarthy as the Vikes' starting QB and Ben Johnson as the Bears' new head coach. By all accounts, the effect Johnson has had on the culture in Chicago has been evident since Day 1 and that should continue right through the season. Will they go undefeated? No. But they will win the games they are supposed to, and this game at home against a young QB is one such game. Caleb Williams will spread the ball around to his new toys and the Bears will take care of business in a close one.
Bears 24 - Vikings 20
Picking The Winner For Every Week 1 Game (TNF Not Included)
Here are our picks for every game in Week 1 of the.