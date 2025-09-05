NFL: Picking The Winner For Every Week 1 Game (TNF Not Included)

Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers

It's definitely not an accident that we have so many division rivalry games to begin the season. Kudos to the NFL schedule makers. This one comes from the NFC North division, and most of us feel like this could be a playoff preview. There are so many questions here that we can't wait to see answered. How will Detroit respond to losing both coordinators and so many position coaches? How will Green Bay's receiver room shake out around Jordan Love? How will Aidan Hutchinson look as he returns from a broken leg that ended his season less than a year ago? What kind of impact will Micah Parsons have on the Green Bay defense and how soon will we see it? It seems like the questions in Detroit are a little cloudier than the ones in Green Bay, as the Packers are healthy and more importantly at home. They can't lose opening day in front of all 60,000 of their owners/fans.

Packers 26 - Lions 24