Patriots vs Ravens: Top 3 Any Time Touchdown Scorers

Scoring will be at the forefront of this crucial AFC test between the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens. Both teams rank among the most efficient offensive units in the league, and neither team can cede any ground in their respective playoff races.

Lamar Jackson: Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds +280

For the first time all season, an opponent dropped more than 30 points on the Patriots in Week 15. The Ravens may not be able to reach that hefty benchmark on Sunday Night Football, but we expect Lamar Jackson will have his team moving at home. New England stacks up well against the run, but we expect the Ravens’ quarterback to find his way into the end zone at M&T Bank Stadium.

Jackson has seen a sharp decline in his rushing this season. Still, he’s reversing that trend with his latest efforts. Through 11 starts, the two-time MVP has just 61 rushing attempts, or 5.5 carries per game. Even with just seven starts as a rookie, Jackson had accumulated 147 rushing attempts, and he’s never fallen below 112 throughout his eight-year career. Seemingly making up for lost time, Jackson has dialed up the intensity over the past few weeks.

The Ravens’ field general is taking a more decisive role in the ground game. He’s totaled six or more carries in three of his last four games, accounting for 107 of his 333 rushing yards this season. We should see him mimic that success against a Patriots’ defense that lost sight of Josh Allen last week. The reigning MVP toted the ball 11 times for 48 yards, taking off on several passing plays with the secondary deep downfield.

Jackson is primed to continue his late-season assault against a Pats’ defense that has given up 138 rushing yards to quarterbacks over their last four games. The over on his rushing prop is a must-play, but the most value lies in backing Jackson as an any time touchdown scorer.

Hunter Henry: Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds +220

New England enters this intra-conference battle as +3.5 road underdogs. The game script may dictate increased passing, but we’ve seen the Patriots turn to the air more frequently in recent weeks. With that, Drake Maye will turn to one of his more reliable targets on Sunday Night Football.

Now in his age-31 season, Hunter Henry is having a career year. The Patriots’ tight end is less than 50 receiving yards away from his previous career-high, and has been one of the most heavily targeted tight ends in the NFL. More relevantly, Henry is Maye’s preferred red zone target, which should allow him to be a scoring factor in Week 16.

Henry is Maye’s safety blanket. His 76 targets are just six shy of Stefon Diggs for the team lead, and account for a 17.5% target share. Those metrics jump even higher when the Pats march inside the 20. So far this season, Henry has accounted for 17 red zone targets, which are seven more than the next closest receiver.

The Patriots have seen an uptick in rushing efficiency, but they haven’t divested from their passing attack. Despite leading in all four of their last games, the Pats are still throwing the ball 52.2% of the time. Henry has been a primary recipient all season, and he is poised to build on his five touchdowns against the Ravens.

TreVeyon Henderson: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds +110

We’re rounding out our trio of picks with a play on the Patriots’ standout running back. TreVeyon Henderson has emerged as a top contributor for New England, and he’ll have no problem carving up the Ravens’ defense at home.

Henderson is coming off his best game as a professional, punctuating his recent ascent. Since Week 10, the rookie running back has continued to earn a bigger piece of the offensive pie. Over that five-game stretch, he’s totaled 490 rushing yards and six touchdowns on just 76 carries. Inherent in those metrics are two 140+ rushing yard performances and three multi-score games.

Opponents have had no problem running the ball against the Ravens this season. Baltimore sits 15th in rush defense, giving up 111.1 rushing yards per game, a number that jumps to 114.5 at home. Bettors may point toward their recent improved metrics; however, it’s worth noting that the Ravens’ last three games came against the 31st- (Bengals) and 28th-ranked (Steelers) rushing offenses.

Henderson is the new bell cow out of the Patriots’ backfield, and he won’t relinquish that role any time soon. At plus-money, there’s immense value in backing the rookie to find paydirt in Baltimore.

