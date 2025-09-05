Top 8 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 1

1) Saquon Barkley vs. The Cowboys

The minor concern amongst some fantasy players this draft season was the amount of usage Saquon Barkley was exposed to last year by the Eagles. Including the playoffs, Saquon amassed an ungodly 482 touches en route to winning the Offensive Player of the Year award as well as the Lombardi Trophy. While those concerns may have merit, they have no effect on his standing as the top option for Week 1 of this season. The Cowboys were ranked near the bottom against the run last year, and despite the recent addition of Kenny Clark, they still figure to struggle against superior offensive lines. The Eagles have one of the best O-lines in the game, and they should handle business when the lights come on this Thursday Night.