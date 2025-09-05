Top 8 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 1
The running back position in fantasy can be quite polarizing. Some owners go into their drafts with a plan to grab two "Bell-Cow" studs in the early rounds and then proceed to build around them, while others like to wait until the later rounds to uncover lesser-known gems. As the regular season approaches, sometimes we have to forget when we took our running backs in the draft and focus more on the matchups at hand. Here is a list of the top 10 running backs to start in Week 1. Don't think too long and hard on these guys; get them in your lineups.
1) Saquon Barkley vs. The Cowboys
The minor concern amongst some fantasy players this draft season was the amount of usage Saquon Barkley was exposed to last year by the Eagles. Including the playoffs, Saquon amassed an ungodly 482 touches en route to winning the Offensive Player of the Year award as well as the Lombardi Trophy. While those concerns may have merit, they have no effect on his standing as the top option for Week 1 of this season. The Cowboys were ranked near the bottom against the run last year, and despite the recent addition of Kenny Clark, they still figure to struggle against superior offensive lines. The Eagles have one of the best O-lines in the game, and they should handle business when the lights come on this Thursday Night.
2) Christian McCaffrey vs. The Seahawks.
Similar to Barkley, Christian McCaffrey fell down draft boards due to injury concerns. Unlike Saquon, CMC gave us all very good reason for those concerns as he missed most of last season with a calf and Achilles injury. He's healthy to start the season, and more importantly, the 49ers don't have many other healthy options as they take on their division rivals in Seattle. The San Francisco offense will run through McCaffrey for as long as he can go. If you picked him for your fantasy team, you are playing him every week, even if it means you have to watch the games while peeking through your fingers.
3) Bijan Robinson vs. The Buccaneers
You drafted him with your first pick. Repeat after me: I WILL NEVER BENCH BIJAN!. There you go. Robinson doesn't have the best of matchups to start the season, as Tampa was a top 5 unit against the run last year, but fear not. His ability to catch passes out of the backfield keeps him out there on every down, and he's matchup-proof. Leave him in your lineup and enjoy the show.
4) Jahmyr Gibbs vs. The Packers
The Packers did a decent job of bottling up Jahmyr Gibbs last year as he totaled 108 yards on 26 carries over their two matchups. He was able to put up 21.3 and 15.1 fantasy points in PPR leagues thanks to his pass-catching ability and his nose for the end zone. Gibbs is another "Matchup Proof" stud who isn't ever going to see your fantasy bench. You took him in the top six picks overall for a multitude of reasons, and this weekend in Green Bay, we can expect those reasons to be on full display.
5) Derrick Henry vs. The Bills
Derrick Henry is poised, yet again, to lead the Ravens' rushing attack alongside Lamar Jackson in 2025. He just keeps on doing it at an elite level as he enters his 30s, and he isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Until he does, he will be a weekly resident of this list. Get him in your lineups as the Ravens should be ready for a 60-minute-long battle in Buffalo, and they are going to need King Henry to keep hammering the ball all game long.
6) Jonathan Taylor vs. The Dolphins
The Colts offense is going to run through Jonathan Taylor all season long, but especially in Week 1 as Daniel Jones learns to navigate the waters of Shane Steichen's offense. Taylor's stock goes up slightly without the worry of Anthony Richardson stealing goal-line carries. The Miami Defense is fairly solid up front, but Taylor offers top-tier value as both a rusher and a pass catcher. Play him with confidence as your top running back in week 1.
7) Bucky Irving vs. The Falcons
Much like Christian McCaffrey in San Francisco, Bucky Irving is one of the last men standing on a banged-up offensive unit in Tampa Bay. The Bucs will be missing a few of their key pass catchers as they roll into Atlanta to face their division rival, the Falcons. Expect a close, back-and-forth affair in this AFC South showdown that should include a plethora of opportunities for Bucky to put up fantasy points.
