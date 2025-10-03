Week 5 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Advice and Analysis

Elic Ayomanor, WR – Tennessee Titans (42% rostered)

Let’s start in Tennessee, where Ayomanor continues to see snaps but remains one of fantasy football’s biggest traps. The Titans’ offense looks lost — the passing game is disjointed, the play-calling uninspired, and the quarterback situation has only added more chaos. Minor has provided WR3-level stability, but that’s about it.

If you’re in a deep league or a three-wideout format, he’s fine as a plug-and-play. He’ll give you 10–12 PPR points most weeks. But the ceiling just isn’t there. With Calvin Ridley banged up and head coach Brian Callahan likely on the hot seat, this Titans offense doesn’t have the firepower to support multiple fantasy options.

From a betting perspective, Tennessee’s team total unders have hit in three straight weeks, and the offense ranks bottom-five in yards per play. Until this unit shows life, fade all Titans props not named Ridley when healthy.

Verdict: Rosterable in deep leagues only. Floor play with limited upside.

Jalen Tolbert, WR – Dallas Cowboys (5.4% rostered)

Now we’re talking upside. Tolbert is quietly becoming one of the top Week 5 waiver wire adds. With CeeDee Lamb sidelined and KaVontae Turpin also out due to injury, Tolbert steps into a legitimate WR2 role opposite George Pickens in a pass-happy Dallas offense.

Dak Prescott is quietly playing at an elite level — top five in completion rate and adjusted EPA per dropback — and the Cowboys’ defense is bad enough to force them into shootouts. That combination means more passing volume and more opportunity for Tolbert, especially with Jake Ferguson and Pickens drawing most of the defensive attention.

There’s some risk, of course. Dallas hasn’t scored a second-half point in either of its road games this season, and the offensive line could be without up to four starters this week. Still, if you need a flex with touchdown potential, Tolbert’s volume and matchup make him worth a pickup.

From a betting lens, the Cowboys have hit the over in three of their past four games, and Tolbert’s receiving yard prop (set around 42.5) feels light given his projected target share.

Verdict: Add and start as a Week 5 flex with WR3 upside.

Kendre Miller, RB – New Orleans Saints (28% rostered)

The Miller stash remains one of fantasy’s most speculative — but potentially rewarding — moves. He’s still firmly behind Alvin Kamara on the depth chart, but Kamara’s workload is enormous, and the Saints’ coaching staff continues to sprinkle Miller in for change-of-pace work.

There’s a low weekly ceiling here unless Kamara misses time. That said, with bye weeks arriving and injuries piling up, Miller is a decent stash if you have the bench space. The Saints face the New York Giants this week — a defense that’s soft against the run — and if New Orleans jumps out early, Miller could see 8–10 touches.

Rumors about a potential Kamara trade have circulated around the league, though his 2024 contract extension makes that tricky. Still, Miller’s time could come down the stretch.

For bettors, Saints rushing overs are in play this week, especially if they lead comfortably. The team’s ground-game usage has spiked in positive game scripts, and Miller’s anytime TD prop (+350) offers deep value.

Verdict: Stash-and-see. Kamara’s workload can’t last forever.

Dalton Schultz, TE – Houston Texans (36% rostered)

If you’re desperate at tight end — and let’s face it, most fantasy managers are — Dalton Schultz offers a serviceable floor. The Texans’ offense has been sluggish, and Nico Collins and Christian Kirk have struggled to produce consistent results, leaving Schultz as a potential red-zone safety valve.

He’s not explosive, and you’ll need the “touchdown deodorant” to make his line smell better, but Schultz has posted at least five targets in back-to-back games. With Houston’s offensive line struggling, short routes and safety-valve throws could keep him in the mix.

From a betting angle, Schultz’s anytime TD odds around +240 are worth monitoring in low-total games where Houston is projected to play from behind.

Verdict: Streamable in standard leagues, playable in PPR if you’re desperate.

Waiver Wire Quick Hits

Rico Dowdle, RB – Carolina Panthers: More usage in the passing game lately, but still a desperation fill-in.

Jonathan Mingo, WR – Dallas Cowboys: Eligible to return but not expected to play this week. Watch his activation status for Week 6.

Jake Ferguson, TE – Dallas Cowboys: Not a waiver add, but a must-start. Continues to be Dak’s top red-zone option.

Betting Recap: How to Play the Week 5 Wire

Waiver week always ties into betting value, especially when injuries force new starters into high-usage roles. Here’s what stands out:

Cowboys Overs continue to cash with their defense in shambles. Tolbert’s emergence only strengthens that trend.

Titans Team Totals Unders remain automatic until their offense shows life.

Saints RB Overs carry sneaky value against poor run defenses, with Miller as the swing piece.

If you’re looking to parlay fantasy logic into betting markets, this is the week to buy the opportunity before the odds adjust.

Final Takeaway

Week 5’s waiver wire isn’t loaded with league-winners, but it’s full of volume plays with betting upside. Ayomanor brings a stable floor, Jalen Tolbert has breakout potential, Kendre Miller offers future value, and Schultz gives you streaming insurance.

For fantasy managers, these are plug-and-play pieces during bye week chaos. For bettors, they’re prop-line opportunities waiting to be exploited.

Top Adds: Jalen Tolbert, Kendre Miller



DFS Flier: Ayomanor (low ownership leverage)



Best Prop Play: Tolbert Over 42.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

