Daily NBA Injury Report and Analysis for January 10, 2026

The most significant injury variable on Saturday’s six-game slate is in Cleveland, where the Minnesota Timberwolves list both Julius Randle (day-to-day, critical impact) and Anthony Edwards (day-to-day) for an early tip. With Mike Conley already ruled out, Minnesota’s offensive hierarchy and late-game shot profile can swing dramatically based on who is cleared.

Across the board, several meaningful absences matter to the market: Jayson Tatum remains out for the Boston Celtics, Anthony Davis is out indefinitely for the Dallas Mavericks, and the Utah Jazz are without Lauri Markkanen. A few other games hinge on day-to-day tags for primary creators, most notably Cade Cunningham for the Detroit Pistons.

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Minnesota comes in with Conley out and two high-usage pieces listed day-to-day. Edwards is producing 30.0 points per game with a 31.0% usage rate, while Randle is at 22.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.7 assists with a critical impact tag. The key team-level signal is Randle’s split: the Timberwolves are 4-1 this season with Randle in their last five and 1-4 without him over that same span, a massive short-term swing that bettors should treat as a real-time lineup tax.

For Cleveland, Max Strus remains out (high impact), which narrows the Cavaliers’ spacing and wing depth around Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. Cleveland’s injury list is otherwise more about rotation stability. Still, if Minnesota is missing one or both of Edwards and Randle, the matchup shifts toward Cleveland’s ability to win the possession battle through Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley against a Wolves team that may need more creation from secondary guards.

Miami Heat @ Indiana Pacers

Indiana’s season context is brutal at 7-31, and the injury report explains part of the ceiling. Tyrese Haliburton remains out, and Bennedict Mathurin is also out, leaving Pascal Siakam as the clear offensive engine. Andrew Nembhard is day-to-day, and his on-off results are stark: the Pacers are 4-25 this season with Nembhard versus 3-6 without him. That is not a “better without” signal as much as it is a reminder that Indiana’s “with” sample is basically the season itself. Still, it tells bettors the market may overreact to his tag, without accounting for opponent quality or role changes.

Miami is missing Jaime Jaquez Jr. (high impact) and Terry Rozier (out). Jaquez’s split is meaningful: the Heat are 19-15 this season with him and 1-2 without him, plus 4-1 in the last five with him versus 1-4 without. If Jaquez sits again, Miami’s wing creation burden concentrates further on Tyler Herro, Norman Powell, and Bam Adebayo, which can raise the floor for their usage-based props even if the overall offense becomes more predictable.

Los Angeles Clippers @ Detroit Pistons

Detroit is the slate’s most sensitive “questionable star” spot. Cade Cunningham is day-to-day, and the Pistons’ team results swing hard: 23-9 this season with Cunningham versus 4-0 without him. The undefeated “without” record is a classic small-sample trap, but the net rating split is not: Detroit is plus-6.2 with Cunningham and plus-12.5 without, which suggests the Pistons have had some schedule and shooting variance in those games. Bettors should still treat Cunningham as the primary driver of Detroit’s half-court shot quality, especially late.

The frontcourt is also thin. Jalen Duren is out, and Detroit’s net rating drops from plus-5.9 with Duren to plus-12.2 without, another counterintuitive split that likely reflects opponent context. Still, Duren’s 17.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game are real production to replace. If Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart (day-to-day) are limited or out, Detroit’s offense can become more jump-shot dependent, which matters against a Clippers team led by James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.

For Los Angeles, the absences are more about depth than star power. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Derrick Jones Jr. are out, and the Clippers are already 14-22. With fewer two-way wings available, Leonard’s minutes and defensive assignments become more demanding, and the market tends to price that into second-half performance and live betting if fatigue shows.

San Antonio Spurs @ Boston Celtics

Boston continues to operate without Jayson Tatum (out, moderate impact), and the Celtics’ recent form has actually held: 8-2 in the last ten. The data provided is limited, but the practical takeaway is that Boston’s offense is now more Jaylen Brown-centric, with Derrick White and Payton Pritchard taking on more of the initiative. Bettors should expect Boston’s shot diet to skew toward Brown self-creation and more guard-driven pick-and-roll.

San Antonio is without Devin Vassell (out), and the Spurs’ last ten split is notable: 8-2 this season with Vassell, versus 6-4 without him. That is not a collapse, but it does suggest a lower margin for error against elite teams. With Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox active, the Spurs can still generate rim pressure, but Vassell’s absence removes a clean secondary scoring lane and can tighten rotations in closing lineups.

Dallas Mavericks @ Chicago Bulls

Dallas is missing multiple rotation pieces, headlined by Anthony Davis (out, high impact), with a news note that he is out indefinitely. The team-level split is clear: the Mavericks are 10-10 this season with Davis versus 4-14 without him. That is the kind of record gap that forces the market to re-rate both Dallas’ baseline power number and their matchup-specific rebounding and rim protection.

Kyrie Irving and P.J. Washington are also out, leaving a lot on Cooper Flagg as the listed starting point guard and on Klay Thompson as a floor spacer. Without Davis and Irving, Dallas’ path to scoring is more perimeter dependent, and their defensive margin shrinks.

Chicago has its own frontcourt issues. Jalen Smith (critical impact) and Zach Collins (high impact) are out, and Josh Giddey is out. Smith’s split is extreme: the Bulls are 17-13 this season with Smith and 0-7 without him, with the net rating falling from minus-2.0 with him to minus-13.3 without. That is the most dramatic single-player team swing on the slate. If Kevin Huerter (day-to-day) also sits, Chicago’s spacing and secondary playmaking get thinner, which can keep this game lower quality offensively even against a depleted Dallas defense.

Charlotte Hornets @ Utah Jazz

Utah is without Lauri Markkanen (out, high impact), and the Jazz have been winless in the short sample without him: 0-5 this season without Markkanen versus 13-19 with him. Markkanen’s 27.9 points per game and 27.6% usage rate are not replaceable in the aggregate, and his absence changes Utah’s entire geometry, especially late-clock.

The Jazz also lists Jusuf Nurkic day-to-day. If he is limited, Utah’s interior stability gets even shakier, given that Walker Kessler is out. On the Charlotte side, the Hornets are missing multiple bigs, including Mason Plumlee and Ryan Kalkbrenner (both out), which can push them into smaller lineups and increase the pace. That creates a potential angle for Utah’s guards, but it also raises Charlotte’s transition scoring chances behind LaMelo Ball.

Statistical Impact Snapshot

The three most actionable team splits on the slate are all extreme. Dallas is 4-14 this season without Anthony Davis, versus 10-10 with him; Chicago is 0-7 without Jalen Smith, versus 17-13 with him; and Utah is 0-5 without Lauri Markkanen, versus 13-19 with him. Minnesota’s short-term Randle split also matters for today specifically: 4-1 in the last five with Randle versus 1-4 without.

Betting and Fantasy Implications

Bettors should treat the Timberwolves-Cavaliers game as the primary “wait for news” spot because Edwards and Randle can swing both sides and total outcomes, especially with Conley already out. The most likely market pressure points elsewhere are Dallas’ offense without Davis and Irving, and Chicago’s frontcourt depth without Smith and Collins, which can impact rebounding props and paint scoring. For fantasy managers, the most apparent streaming logic is targeting additional minutes and usage in the Bulls’ frontcourt and Dallas’ primary creators, but only after confirming who is actually available.

Players to Monitor (Day-To-Day)

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Julius Randle, Minnesota Timberwolves

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons

Julian Champagnie, San Antonio Spurs

Kevin Huerter, Chicago Bulls

Jusuf Nurkic, Utah Jazz

Tidjane Salaun, Charlotte Hornets

The Betting Edge

Saturday’s slate is defined by a few massive availability levers: Minnesota’s star tags in the early window, and the ongoing absences of Davis, Markkanen, and Tatum. The cleanest edge comes from respecting the biggest with/without splits, then waiting for confirmation on the day-to-day creators before locking in positions.