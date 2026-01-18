Daily NBA Prediction Markets Wrapped: Kalshi Market Movers

The biggest story in Kalshi’s NBA board on January 18 was a sharp repricing of Minnesota’s top-end outcomes. The Timberwolves’ Western Conference title market doubled on the day, and their championship market followed with a major jump as well. When that kind of move comes with real volume, it is not just noise, it is traders forcing a new consensus.

Top Kalshi Movers That Mattered

Minnesota’s Western Conference Title Odds – 6 cents, a 100.0% jump (from 6c open to 12c close). This was the cleanest “big move" on the futures board, and it came with massive activity: 29,829 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours.

Minnesota’s Championship Odds – up 3 cents to 4c (from 4c open to 7c close, 75.0%). The market is still pricing Minnesota as a longshot to win the title, but the direction is clear: traders lifted both the conference and championship ladders at the same time.

San Antonio’s Western Conference one-seed odds – down 11 cents to 8c (from 15c open to 4c close, -73.33%). That is a dramatic collapse for a “top seed" style market, and it stands out because the current spread is also wide at 13 cents (8c bid, 21c ask), signaling uncertainty and thin liquidity at the new level.

Chicago’s playoff qualification odds – down 4 cents to 12c (from 16c open to 12c close, -25.0%). This is a meaningful reset in a binary playoff market, especially with 62,563 total contracts traded and 37,020 open interest still sitting in the market.

Victor Wembanyama‘s Defensive Player of the Year odds – up 6 cents to 13c (from 17c open to 23c close, 35.29%). This was one of the most active awards markets on the slate with 30,995 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours, and it aligns with the news cycle featuring Wembanyama (“Starting 5: Ant & Wemby put on classic").

Kalshi Volume and Order Book Highlights

Minnesota’s Western Conference title market was the volume headline, with 29,829 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours. That is the kind of flow that can permanently reset a price, and it did.

The championship market for San Antonio remained one of the most actively traded contracts overall, with 15,112 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours, but the price action was the opposite direction: San Antonio’s title odds closed down (10c open to 7c close, -30.0%). Heavy volume plus a down move is often a sign that sellers were more aggressive than dip buyers.

On the trade board, Ja Morant‘s “will be traded by February 6" market saw 2,086 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours, while the “next team" branch showed a split market structure:

– Morant to Miami: 42c bid, 44c ask, 6,177 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours.

– Morant stays with Memphis or retires: 33c bid, 55c ask, 613 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours.

That second market’s 22-cent spread is a major liquidity warning. Traders may be reacting to headlines (“Morant expected to play in London Game"), but the pricing is also telling you execution risk is high if you need to get in or out quickly.

Kalshi Notable Markets Worth Watching

Minnesota’s conference-to-title relationship is now the most interesting “consistency check" on the board. Minnesota is 6c to win the West (6c bid, 7c ask) and 4c to win the title (4c bid, 5c ask). The gap is logical, but after a one-day doubling in the West market, traders should watch whether the championship leg continues to catch up on the next wave of flow.

Oklahoma City remains the center of gravity in the title markets by volume and positioning:

– Oklahoma City’s championship odds: 43c bid, 45c ask, with 8,478 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours and 772,882 open interest.

– Oklahoma City’s Western Conference title odds: 50c bid, 51c ask, with 2,261 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours and 233,128 open interest.

Those are tight, liquid markets, and they tend to be where traders hedge or express the cleanest macro view.

Finally, keep an eye on the Defensive Player of the Year board after the Wembanyama surge. Victor Wembanyama is now 13c bid, 16c ask, while Chet Holmgren is priced near a coin flip at 49c bid, 50c ask. With Wembanyama’s last twenty-four hour volume at 30,995, that market is active enough to keep moving quickly.

Kalshi Market Edge

Minnesota was the clearest “repricing" story of the day, with the Timberwolves’ West title odds doubling and the championship market following.

The Morant trade complex is active, but the “stays with Memphis or retires" branch is extremely wide, so liquidity risk is part of the bet.



Wembanyama’s Defensive Player of the Year market is seeing real participation, and that kind of volume can keep the award board volatile into the next news cycle.



Data from Blitz. Stats as of January 18.