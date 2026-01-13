Top NBA Player Prop Picks to Target for Tuesday, January 13

Seven games headline Tuesday’s NBA slate, and the prop board is loaded with actionable angles: strong last-five hit rates, clean opponent history, and a few injury-driven usage pockets that the market still hasn’t fully priced.

After scanning every matchup, the best value today comes from props where multiple signals align at once, not just recent form, but also opponent-specific trends and role stability. That’s where the edge tends to show up before the number moves.

Kevin Durant Over 36.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Date: January 13, 2026

January 13, 2026 Time: 8:00 PM ET

Odds: Consensus -123 | Best Price -104 @ FanDuel

Kevin Durant enters tonight’s matchup with one of the cleanest combo profiles on the slate: he’s cleared 36.5 points + rebounds + assists in 80% of his last five and 80% of his previous ten. The opponent history is even stronger; Durant is 4-for-4 against the Chicago Bulls on this line (100% hit rate), and Chicago’s profile supports it, ranking 29th in points + rebounds + assists allowed to his position group (15.2 allowed vs 17.0 league average). Even with a season average of 35.9 PRA, the current distribution matters: his PRA ceiling sits at 43.5, and the best price at -104 is a clear value window for a number he’s been living above lately.

Devin Booker Over 7.5 Assists

Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Date: January 13, 2026

January 13, 2026 Time: 7:30 PM ET

Odds: Consensus +117 | Best Price +121 @ Caesars

Devin Booker is trending into a pass-first pocket that the market is still hanging plus money on. He’s hit over 7.5 assists in 80% of his last five, and he’s on a three-game over streak. The opponent history is elite: Booker has cleared this line in four of four meetings with the Miami Heat (100%), and his home split supports the setup with 7.2 assists per game at home versus 6.0 on the road. With a 4.75 assist floor and 8.0 assist ceiling, the number is asking for a near-peak outcome – but the matchup and recent role say that’s very much in play at +121.

Royce O’Neale Over 5.5 Rebounds

Royce O’Neale is the rebound prop that keeps cashing, and the streak is real: he’s 5-for-5 over 5.5 rebounds in his last five (100%) with a five-game over streak. The splits are stable (5.0 rebounds at home, 5.2 away), and the opponent history is strong enough to trust: four of six against Miami (66.67%). The percentile band is tight, 4.0 floor and 6.0 ceiling, which is precisely what bettors want on a modest rebound line. At this number, the market is still pricing O’Neale like a low-usage wing, but his current role is producing consistent board volume.

Victor Wembanyama Over 2.5 Assists

Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Date: January 13, 2026

January 13, 2026 Time: 8:00 PM ET

Odds: Consensus -145 | Best Price -142 @ DraftKings

Victor Wembanyama is a classic spot where season-long reliability beats short-term noise. Even with a rough recent stretch (20% hit rate in his last five), he’s still cleared 2.5 assists in 84% of his season sample, and the head-to-head is perfect: 7-for-7 versus the Oklahoma City Thunder (100%). The floor/ceiling band also fits the bet – a 2.0 floor with a 4.0 ceiling means the line is sitting right on his typical range, not an outlier. With Devin Vassell listed OUT in the injury context, San Antonio’s offense is even more likely to run through Wembanyama as a hub, and the matchup history suggests this number is too low for how Oklahoma City defends him.

The Betting Edge

The best props on a busy slate are the ones that win in multiple ways: recent hit rate, opponent history, and a number that hasn’t caught up to role. That’s the profile behind today’s card, and it’s where the market tends to give bettors the cleanest entry points.

