Top NBA Player Prop Picks to Target on Thursday, January 8

Four games on Thursday’s NBA slate, and the prop board is giving bettors a few clean angles: a couple of high-confidence assist overs, one bench-scoring spot that keeps cashing, and a buy-low points look where the market is still hanging a modest number.

Below are the best player prop bets on the board right now, ranked by conviction and spread across the slate.

Donovan Mitchell Over 4.5 Assists (-166)

Mitchell’s assist line is still priced like a coin flip, but the results have not been. He’s cleared 4.5 assists in 80% of his last five games and 80% of his last ten, with an 85.29% season hit rate. When a prop is cashing at that clip over both short-term and season-long samples, laying a number in the -160s is justified, especially when the market is still sitting at 4.5 instead of moving to 5.5.

Norman Powell Over 2.5 Assists (-114)

This is a classic low-number assist over with strong trend support. Powell has gone over 2.5 assists in 60% of his last five, 70% of his last ten, and 84.38% on the season. At a modest 2.5 line, bettors are basically asking for three dimes, and Powell’s season-long hit rate suggests the current price is still a touch light.

Ben Sheppard Over 5.5 Points (-119)

Sheppard is the best pure trend play on the slate. He has hit this point line in 100% of his last five games and 80% of his last ten, with a 61.54% season hit rate backing it up. When a role player is consistently getting enough usage to clear a 5.5, the market often lags because the number looks “too small to matter.” That’s precisely where bettors can keep pressing until the line moves.

Collin Sexton Over 13.5 Points (-129)

Sexton’s scoring prop is one of the steadier season-long profiles on the board. He’s cleared 13.5 points in 79.31% of games this season, and his recent form is still solid: 60% over the last five and 50% oin the previous ten. With the line sitting in the low teens, bettors are not asking for an outlier performance-just a regular Sexton scoring night.

