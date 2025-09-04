Live NowLive
NFL · 4 hours ago

Bold NFL Predictions For All 16 AFC Teams In Week One

Lou Landers

Host · Writer

  • Pittsburgh Steelers

    T.J. Watt records 3 sacks and forces a fumble

  • Buffalo Bills

    WR Keon Coleman catches 2 TD passes in a win over the Ravens

  • Las Vegas Raiders

    Ashton Jeanty scores 2 TDs, catches 6 passes, and has 125 all-purpose yards

  • 29. Tennessee Titans

    The Tennessee Titans are ready to begin the Cam Ward era. Notably, Ward was selected by the Titans with the first overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft. The offense in Nashville needs a major overhaul, as they amassed just 195.1 yards per game in 2024 to go with only 18.3 PPG. Going forward, Ward will look to develop a rapport with veteran wideouts Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett.

  • Baltimore Ravens

    Lamar Jackson throws for 2 TDs and rushes for over 100 yards

  • Houston Texans

    Nick Chubb and Dameon Pierce both score rushing touchdowns

  • Denver Broncos

    Rookie RB RJ Harvey has 130 all-purpose yards and a TD

  • Los Angeles Chargers

    Ladd McConkey catches 10 passes

  • New York Jets

    Justin Fields rushes for 90 yards and 2 TDs

  • Cleveland Browns

    Jerome Ford scores a TD on a 50-yard rush

  • New England Patriots

    TreVeyon Henderson catches 7 passes for 65 yards

  • 13) Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

    Trevor Lawrence entered the league with the hype and expectations to be one of the best prospects in recent history. After an underwhelming rookie campaign, the former Clemson star bounced back under the leadership of Doug Pederson. However, another trying season led to a head coaching change that could either benefit Lawrence or prove he may not be the guy scouts thought he was. Regardless, all the talent is there and it's on him to put it together.

  • Cincinnati Bengals

    Chase Brown, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins all score TDs

  • Kansas City Chiefs

    The Chiefs score only 13 points in a loss to the Chargers

  • Miami Dolphins

    Ollie Gordon scores a TD and has 75 all-purpose yards

  • Indianapolis Colts

    Daniel Jones

     throws 2 TD passes and rushes for 1

  • Pittsburgh Steelers

    T.J. Watt records 3 sacks and forces a fumble

