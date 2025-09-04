Bold NFL Predictions For All 16 AFC Teams In Week One

13) Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence entered the league with the hype and expectations to be one of the best prospects in recent history. After an underwhelming rookie campaign, the former Clemson star bounced back under the leadership of Doug Pederson. However, another trying season led to a head coaching change that could either benefit Lawrence or prove he may not be the guy scouts thought he was. Regardless, all the talent is there and it's on him to put it together.