Bold NFL Predictions For All 16 AFC Teams In Week One
Lou Landers
Host · Writer
Welcome to week one of the NFL season! Here is one bold prediction for every AFC team this week!
Buffalo Bills
WR Keon Coleman catches 2 TD passes in a win over the Ravens
Las Vegas Raiders
Ashton Jeanty scores 2 TDs, catches 6 passes, and has 125 all-purpose yards
Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans are ready to begin the Cam Ward era. Notably, Ward was selected by the Titans with the first overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft. The offense in Nashville needs a major overhaul, as they amassed just 195.1 yards per game in 2024 to go with only 18.3 PPG. Going forward, Ward will look to develop a rapport with veteran wideouts Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett.
Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson throws for 2 TDs and rushes for over 100 yards
Houston Texans
Nick Chubb and Dameon Pierce both score rushing touchdowns
Denver Broncos
Rookie RB RJ Harvey has 130 all-purpose yards and a TD
Los Angeles Chargers
Ladd McConkey catches 10 passes
New York Jets
Justin Fields rushes for 90 yards and 2 TDs
Cleveland Browns
Jerome Ford scores a TD on a 50-yard rush
New England Patriots
TreVeyon Henderson catches 7 passes for 65 yards
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence entered the league with the hype and expectations to be one of the best prospects in recent history. After an underwhelming rookie campaign, the former Clemson star bounced back under the leadership of Doug Pederson. However, another trying season led to a head coaching change that could either benefit Lawrence or prove he may not be the guy scouts thought he was. Regardless, all the talent is there and it's on him to put it together.
Cincinnati Bengals
Chase Brown, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins all score TDs
Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs score only 13 points in a loss to the Chargers
Miami Dolphins
Ollie Gordon scores a TD and has 75 all-purpose yards
Indianapolis Colts
throws 2 TD passes and rushes for 1
