NBA Trade Deadline: 12 High-Impact Stars Likely to Be Moved

With the February 5 deadline looming, the NBA trade market has reached a fever pitch as contenders scramble to secure the few remaining difference-makers.

Here are 12 notable players most likely to be dealt:

1. Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks

Why Would the Mavericks Trade Anthony Davis?

The “Why": Persistent injury issues and Dallas’s disappointing 17–26 record.

Market Signal: Reports indicate a “strong desire" from Davis’s camp to secure a trade before his player option decision in 2027.

Best Fits: Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors, Atlanta Hawks

2. Michael Porter Jr., Brooklyn Nets

Why Would the Nets Trade Michael Porter Jr.?

The “Why": Brooklyn is incentivized to sell high on a star having a career year to recoup draft capital for its rebuild.

Market Signal: Porter is the market’s premier offensive talent, averaging a career-high 25.8 PPG on efficient 49/40/84 shooting splits.

Best Fits: Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers.

3. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Why Would the Grizzlies Trade Ja Morant?

The “Why": Memphis appears ready to pivot toward a complete reset by trading its franchise star for a massive package of picks and young talent.

Market Signal: Morant’s efficiency has declined significantly, posting career-worst shooting percentages of 40.7% from the floor and 23.5% from three-point range.

Best Fits: Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors

4. Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors

Why Would the Warriors Trade Jonathan Kuminga?

The “Why": The relationship has fractured completely, with Kuminga demanding a trade and the team sitting him out to preserve his value.

Market Signal: Kuminga is averaging 11.8 PPG but hasn’t seen the floor in 15 straight games.

Best Fits: Sacramento Kings, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks.

5. John Collins, Los Angeles Clippers

Why Would the Clippers Trade John Collins?

The “Why": Collins’s $26.5 million expiring contract is the perfect financial ballast for the Clippers to aggregate salary for a star upgrade.

Market Signal: Collins is shooting a career-best 41.2% from downtown, making him a valuable spacer.

Best Fits: Sacramento Kings, Washington Wizards

6. Kristaps Porzingis, Atlanta Hawks

Why Would the Hawks Trade Kristaps Porzingis?

The “Why": Following the Trae Young trade, Atlanta is in asset-accumulation mode and does not need an injury-prone veteran center.

Market Signal: Porzingis is averaging 17.1 PPG and 1.3 BPG but has played in only 17 games due to ongoing health issues.

Best Fits: Oklahoma City Thunder, Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans

7. Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls

Why Would the Bulls Trade Nikola Vucevic?

The “Why": Chicago’s youth movement makes retaining a 35-year-old center on an expiring deal counterproductive.

Market Signal: Vucevic is averaging 17.0 PPG and 9.2 rebounds, proving he can still anchor a rotation for a playoff team needing size

Best Fits: Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans.

8. Kyle Kuzma, Milwaukee Bucks

Why Would the Bucks Trade Kyle Kuzma?

The “Why": The on-court fit next to Giannis Antetokounmpo has been clunky, forcing Milwaukee to shop him for better perimeter defense.

Market Signal: Kuzma is averaging just 12.6 PPG with a poor 33% mark from three-point range, failing to provide the necessary spacing.

Best Fits: Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, Charlotte Hornets.

9. Klay Thompson, Dallas Mavericks

Why Would the Mavericks Trade Klay Thompson?

The “Why": Dallas is looking to get younger and faster, and Thompson’s contract is a movable piece to facilitate a retooling.

Market Signal: Thompson is averaging 12.5 PPG and shooting 37.6% from three, sparking rumors of a potential reunion with his former team.

Best Fits: Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons

10. Zach LaVine, Sacramento Kings

Why Would the Kings Trade Zach LaVine?

The “Why": The Kings sit 14th in the Western Conference and may look to move LaVine’s salary to rebalance a roster that hasn’t clicked.

Market Signal: LaVine is averaging 19.8 PPG while shooting 39.8% from deep, remaining an elite scorer for teams willing to absorb his contract.

Best Fits: Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons

11. Anfernee Simons, Boston Celtics

Why Would the Celtics Trade Anfernee Simons?

The “Why": Boston is deep in the luxury tax, and Simons is a high-salary luxury they likely cannot afford to retain long-term.

Market Signal: Simons has been more consistent since the calendar flipped to January, averaging 17.8 PPG in nine games.

Best Fits: Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic.

12. Keon Ellis, Sacramento Kings

Why Would the Kings Trade Keon Ellis?

The “Why": Set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Market Signal: Ellis is shooting 36% from deep on a tiny $2.3 million contract, making him the market’s most efficient “dirty work" defender.

Best Fits: Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks.

Which Trade Would “Shake Up the League" Most?

In my view, while Anthony Davis being moved would be massive, the trade most likely to fundamentally alter the 2026 title race is Ja Morant to the Milwaukee Bucks. Pairing the league’s most electrifying guard with Giannis Antetokounmpo would create the most terrifying transition duo in NBA history. It signals that Milwaukee would be willing to trade its entire future (picks and young players) to save its current championship window, effectively forcing every other Eastern Conference contender to rethink their defensive personnel overnight.

