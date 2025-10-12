Does Minnesota Play Today? NFL Schedule for Vikings’ Next Game
The 2025 NFL campaign is well underway, and SportsGrid has every matchup covered. Check out the complete Minnesota Vikings schedule right here.
Does Minnesota Play Today?
No, the Minnesota Vikings do play today in Week 6 of the NFL season.
The Vikings are coming off a win over the Cleveland Browns and look to improve on their 3-2 record. Minnesota will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7. The Vikings will host the Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Spartans enter as 2.5-point underdogs, sitting at +122 on the moneyline.
Minnesota sits with the ninth-longest odds to win the NFC at +2700. The Vikings’ odds of winning the Super Bowl sit at +5000.
What does the rest of the Vikings’ schedule look like this season? Jump in below.
Minnesota Vikings 2025 Football Schedule
|Date
|Game
|Sep. 8
|Minnesota 27, Chicago 24
|Sept. 14
|Minnesota 6, Atlanta 22
|Sept. 21
|Minnesota 48, Cincinnati 10
|Sept. 28
|Minnesota 21, Pittsburgh 24
|Oct. 5
|Minnesota 21, Cleveland 17
|Oct. 12
|Bye
|Oct. 19
|vs Philadelphia
|Oct. 23
|@ LA Chargers
|Nov. 2
|@ Detroit
|Nov. 9
|vs Baltimore
|Nov. 16
|vs Chicago
|Nov. 23
|@ Green Bay
|Nov. 30
|@ Seattle
|Dec. 7
|vs Washington
|Dec. 14
|@ Dallas
|Dec. 21
|@ NY Giants
|Dec. 25
|vs Detroit
|TBD – Flex Game
|vs Green Bay
