NFL · 4 hours ago

Does Minnesota Play Today? NFL Schedule for Vikings’ Next Game

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer


The 2025 NFL campaign is well underway, and SportsGrid has every matchup covered. Check out the complete Minnesota Vikings schedule right here.

Does Minnesota Play Today?

No, the Minnesota Vikings do play today in Week 6 of the NFL season. 

The Vikings are coming off a win over the Cleveland Browns and look to improve on their 3-2 record. Minnesota will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7. The Vikings will host the Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Spartans enter as 2.5-point underdogs, sitting at +122 on the moneyline. 

Minnesota sits with the ninth-longest odds to win the NFC at +2700. The Vikings’ odds of winning the Super Bowl sit at +5000.

What does the rest of the Vikings’ schedule look like this season? Jump in below. 

Minnesota Vikings 2025 Football Schedule 

Date Game
Sep. 8 Minnesota 27, Chicago 24
Sept. 14 Minnesota 6, Atlanta 22
Sept. 21 Minnesota 48, Cincinnati 10
Sept. 28 Minnesota 21, Pittsburgh 24
Oct. 5 Minnesota 21, Cleveland 17
Oct. 12 Bye
Oct. 19 vs Philadelphia
Oct. 23 @ LA Chargers
Nov. 2 @ Detroit
Nov. 9 vs Baltimore
Nov. 16 vs Chicago
Nov. 23 @ Green Bay
Nov. 30 @ Seattle
Dec. 7 vs Washington
Dec. 14 @ Dallas
Dec. 21 @ NY Giants
Dec. 25 vs Detroit
TBD – Flex Game vs Green Bay

